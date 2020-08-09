Deaths in Limerick - August 9, 2020

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Mary Flynn of Cloonfeenian, Ballinlough, Roscommon. Late of Dooradoyle, Limerick. Member of An Garda Siochana.

Pre-deceased by her father Patrick Joseph, Mary will be sadly missed by her loving mother Teresa, brother Gerry (USA), sister-in-law Annmarie, uncle William (Billy), cousins, relatives, colleagues, neighbours, and friends.



Reposing at Gaynor's Funeral Home, The Square, Castlerea (eircode F45 HH24) on Thursday (August 13) from 6pm to 8pm.

Mary's funeral cortege will travel from Gaynor's Funeral Home at 12 noon on Friday (August 14) to St. Patrick's Church, Granlahan (eircode F45 C598) for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm (for family, close friends and colleagues only).

Burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.



Mary’s Funeral Mass will be streamed here

________________

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of James Clancy of Ballyneale, Ballingarry.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Sarsfield Ward, St Camillus' Hospital) of Noel Galligan of Sean Heuston Place, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his son Paul, daughter Sonya, grandchildren Klara and Shannon, great grandchildren Riley and Madeline, sisters Ann and Mary, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Wednesday (August 12) at 11am in St. John's Cathedral will be streamed online here with burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of John Joe Hayes of Midfield, South Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Limerick County Council.

Son of the late Dan and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Noreen, Camilla, Moira, Nuala & Pauline, brothers Liam & Jimmy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & close friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Wednesday (August 12) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery

John Joe’s Funeral Cortege will pass his family home following the funeral Mass for neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please: donations if desired to Milford Care Centre

________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of David Hogan of North Claughaun Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of Wurth Ireland and Geraldines AFC.

Deeply regretted by his son Dean, daughters Kyra and Tara, parents Angela and Tom, brothers Derek and Mark, sister Rosario, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Tuesday (August 11) at 11am in St. John's Cathedral will be streamed online here.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care

________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Paul’s Nursing Home) of Maureen Hogan (Carey) (née O'Byrne) of St Nessan`s Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick

Predeceased by husbands Michael Carey and Shaun Hogan, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Ursula (Gilmartin) and Mary (O’Loghlin), sons-in-law John and Donogh, grandchildren Sarah, Ronan, Sinead, Dara and Suzie, great granddaughter Amy, her nieces and nephews and her extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (August 11) at St Paul’s Parish Church, Dooradoyle, 11.30am, followed by burial at Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy, Limerick.

________________

The death has occurred (Peacefully at Mount Alvernia Hospital Mallow) of Margaret Nunan (née Enright) of Ballycosgry, Ballyhea, Cork. Formerly of Bruree, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of David, Helen and Micheal. Sister of the late Timmy, John, Mary and Josephine.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, sisters Catherine and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Antonio, daughter-in-law Carine, grandchildren Charlotte and Nora, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place.

________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Joseph (Joe) Fogarty of Kilglass, Anglesboro.

Son of the late William. Sadly missed by his loving mother Teresa; brothers Michael and Noel; sisters Marian (Walsh), Hannah (Casey) and Tess (Murray), nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sister in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Kilbehenny.

Joe’s funeral cortège will leave his home in Kilglass on Monday (August 10) at 11.15am for Requiem Mass (strictly private) in Anglesboro Church at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Vera Conway (née Noonan) of Arra View, Newcastle West, Limerick. Formerly of Bruree and St Ita’s Hospital Nursing Staff.

Predeceased by her parents, Jackie and Mary Noonan and sadly missed by her husband John; sons Alan and John Paul; daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Margaret and her granddaughter Caoimhe.

Regretted by her brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of colleagues, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Monday (August) 10 at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Good Counsel Nursing Home) of Ann Dunphy (née Kenny) of Brandon, North Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Sidney Park, Cork. Late of Laurel Hill Secondary School.

Dearly loved mother of Nicole and John. Grandmother to to Beth.

Sadly missed by her brothers David, Ray, Ed and Ken; sisters-in-law, Catherine, Helen, Anne Marie and Bernie, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday (August 12) in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road followed by burial in St. Finbarr's Cemetery, Cork (arriving at 2pm).

________________

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at UHL) of Anthony Hogan of Hassetts villas, Thomondgate, Limerick. Late of St Mary`s Park, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his sons Kieran, Ryan and Anthony; daughter Jessica, partner Rosie, sister Lillian, brothers Pa, Christy, Thomas and Paul, aunts Rita (UK) and Betty (UK), all other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) will take place in St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, Limerick at 11am on Tuesday (August 11) followed by a private cremation for family and close friends.

________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home) of Maudie Murphy of Good Shepherd Avenue, Pennywell, Limerick.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place at St. John’s Cathedral, on Monday (August 10) at 11am and will be streamed live online here.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.