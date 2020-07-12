Deaths in Limerick - July 12, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully, at Tullamore Regional Hospital) of Bridie Treacy (née Fitzgerald) of Dromakeenan, Roscrea, Tipperary / Formerly of Doon, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her son Martin, daughter-in-law Alison, sisters Kay and Marie, brother Nelius (Killarney), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Removal from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Tuesday (July 14) at approximately 9.30am arriving at St. Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass.

Cremation will take take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Family Careers Ireland.

The death has occurred of Barry Sheahan of St Francis Avenue, Askeaton.

Predeceased by his father Tomás and mother Betty.

Survived by wife Michelle, son Tomás, daughter Aimee, father in law Patsy, mother in law Frances, brothers Noel, Martin and Oliver, sisters Brid and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, godson John, goddaughter Aoife and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 5pm to 9pm with remains arriving at St Mary's Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired to UHL Oncology Centre.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Fitzgerald of 3, Bawn More View, Crossagalla, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, children Michelle, Ursula, Catherine and Gerard; stepchildren Karen, Gary and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, the extended Fitzgerald and Allen families, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass (confined to family and close friends) on Tuesday (July 14) at 12 noon in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Martin Casey of Singland Park, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of Glencourt, Emly, Co. Tipperary. Retir

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, sons Terence, Justin & Martin, daughter Lynsey, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (July 15) at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road, followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tim Burke of Knockgloss, Broadford, Limerick. Formerly of Gooseberry Hill, Meelin, County Cork.

Predeceased by his brothers Jack and Dan and sisters Josie and Maureen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife May (nee O'Sullivan), sons Timmy and D.J., daughters Joan, Breda, Christina, Theresa and Jacinta, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 26 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, brothers Pat, Daithí and Alec, sister Chris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Removal on Tuesday from his residence to the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford for Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

The funeral cortege will travel from his residence to the Church, via Gleann na gCapall, for those who wish to line the route.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Catherine Kiely (née Hanly) of Belmont Hill, Castleconnell. Formerly of Oola, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jerry; daughters Caroline and Niamh; son Jer; sons-in-law Paul and Tomás; Grandchildren Kate, Diarmuid, Amy, and Cillian, brother Johnny, sisters Maggie, Bridget and Jo; sister-in- law, brothers-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Monday (July 13) in St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell. It will be streamed online and will be broadcast on radio at 106.3FM .

A private cremation will take place afterwards.

The death has occurred of Eileen Hyde (née Guerin) of Rhebogue, Limerick. Formerly of 6 Pery Court, Upper Mallow Street, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Mark, Trevor and Neil, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and her many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Tuesday (July 14) at 11am in St. Saviour's Church followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael G. Ryan of Foxrock, Dublin. Formerly of Limerick and late of Dan Ryan Truck Rental.

Husband of Linda and the late Margaret and loving father of Suzanne, Gráinne and Roisín.

Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Stephen, Vincent and Brian, grandchildren Michael and Martha; Sarah, Jacques and Christopher; Anna, Lucy, Daniel and Andrew; brothers Brendan and Tom, sisters Helen, Mary and Ann; nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and his wonderful carers.

A private family funeral will take place at 11.30am on Monday (July 13). It can be viewed online here.

The death has occurred of Patrick McGuane of Oliver Plunkett Street, St Mary's Park, Limerick. Late of Golden Vale and Glance Promotions.

Pre-deceased by brother Tony and sister Emma.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Carrie, sons Mike, Trevor, Darron and Shane, daughter Caroline, grandchildren, brother and sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place at 11am on Monday (July 13) in St Mary's Church.

Crematorium afterwards at Shannon crematorium.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.