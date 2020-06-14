Deaths in Limerick - June 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Katelynn O’Byrne-Troy of Flanker Court, Galvone Road and Delmege Park, Moyross.

Beloved daughter of Marie and David and cherished sister to Lisa, Casey, Stephen, Megan, Daniel and the late Lauren.

Missed by her heartbroken family, David's partner Emer, grandparents Eddie and Teresa, boyfriend Jason, brother-in-law Conway, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Katelynn’s Funeral Cortege will pass through Moyross on Wednesday (June 17) at 5.15pm and on Thursday (June 18) at 12 noon.

In accordance with public health guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Patrick Fitzgerald of Ballyengland, Askeaton.

Predeceased by his wife Delia Fitzgerald (nee Roche).

Survived by his son David, daughters Geraldine (Dundon), Jennifer (Hogan), Marie (Cronin) and Valerie (O'Sullivan), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter Mia, brothers, sisters, extended family, fond friend Rita and wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current public health guidelines, Pat will repose in Private at his daughter's residence.

The funeral cortege will leave Ballyengland at 11.15am on Tuesday (June 16) and travel to St Mary's Church, via Main Street, Askeaton, for anybody who would like to pay their respects.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place on Tuesday in St. Mary's Church, Askeaton with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Connolly of Glenagragra, Glin.

Predeceased by his sisters Eileen and Catherine. Survived by his sons Tony, Pat and Kevin; daughters Christine and Kathleen; grandchildren Christopher, Kate, Michael, Patrick,Tara, Antonia and Ava; sister Bridget; sons-in-law Tom and John; daughters-in-law Karen and Olivia, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin on Tuesday (June 16) at 12 noon followed by a private burial in Templeathea, Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Patrick Byrnes of Ballycushown, Doon.

Predeceased by his son Pat. Sadly missed by his wife Bridget, son Ger, daughters Mary, Alice and Kay, sister Beno Hickey (Cratloe), sons-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence and arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon, on Tuesday morning for (private) Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.