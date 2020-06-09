Deaths in Limerick - June 9, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Irene Weir (née Miller) of Tuogh, Adare.

Beloved wife of the late Francis (Sonny) Weir. Sadly missed by her sons Colin and David; grandchildren Amaya, sister Audrey (Ruttle); brother-in-law Robert, niece Edel, nephew Raymond, cousins, relatives and friends of Adare Active Retirement, Mothers Union, Limerick Show and ICA.

Irene’s Funeral cortège will leave her home on Wednesday (Juen 10) at 2.30 for burial in Castletown Graveyard at 3pm..

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing will apply.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Donal O'Connor of Cork Road, Newcastle West.

Brother of the late Mary.

Deeply regretted by his surviving brother John, sister Betty, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral Mass will be held in Newcastle West Church on Wednesday (June 10) at 11.30am followed by a private burial in Monagea cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of Winifred (Ina) Haugh (née Lane) of Hillcrest Drive, Greystones, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and dearest mother of Anthony, Eugene, Gerard, David, Thomas, Winifred and Joseph.

Sadly missed by her children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Carol & Josephine, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ahead of a private Funeral Mass, Winifred’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home in Hillcrest Drive on Wednesday (June 10) at 11:45am for neighbours and friends.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Bertie Collins of Convent Street, Abbeyfeale.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Paul and Martin.

Sadly missed by his wife Margaret; sons Michael, David and Philip; daughters-in-law Maggie and Caroline; grandchildren Chloe, Emily, Shane and Ava, sisters Eileen, Sr. Bridie, Ann and Mary; brothers Dan, Jimmy, Jerome and Mike brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate at Wednesday (June 10) at 11am. It will streamed online at www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale 12pm en-route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Gerard Bourke of Marian Place, Janesboro, Limerick.

Carpet fitter and former player with Garryowen FC & Young Munster RFC.

Beloved son of the late Teresa and Noel. Sadly missed by his sister Miriam; brother Jim; sister-in-law Catherine; brother-in-law Clem; nieces Jennifer and Hillary, Laura and Rachel, nephew Peter, relatives and friends.

Ahead of a private Funeral Mass, Gerard’s Funeral Cortege will pass his family home in Marian Place on Wednesday (June 10) at 10:45am for neighbours and friends.

The death has occurred of Rebeckah Mary Stundon of Lynwood, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Robert and Siobhán, partner Graeme, brother Luke, sister Susie, grandparents Paddy & Martha, aunts uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Bridget's Church, St. Patrick's Rd with burial afterwards in Castlemungret, Cemetery.

In compliance with the current public health requirements. Funeral will take place privately.

The death has occurred of Maureen Collins (née Supple) of Churchtown Road, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Denis, daughter Tara, son Damien, daughter-in-law Frances, grandchildren Mark and Laura, brothers Bill, Vincent, Pat and Aidan, sister Ann, relatives and friends.

Family funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church on Friday (June 12) at 11.30am. followed by a private family cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Thorpe’s Nursing Home) of Mary Brody. Formerly of Janesboro, Limerick, Kilmurry Ibrickane, Quilty, County Clare and Cruises Hotel.

Beloved sister of the late John-Joe and Frank. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, relatives and friends.

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of Mary’s family, her funeral will be private for family members only.