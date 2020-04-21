Deaths in Limerick - April 21, 2020

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Ger Scully of Ballyphilip, Banogue.

Predeceased by his father Dan and brother Jim.

Deeply regretted by his loving mother Alice (Gaffney), brother Donal, sisters Marguerite (Mullins), MaryLiz (Morrissey), sister-in-law Edel, brothers-in-law Mike and Niall, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, friends and work colleagues at Liskennett Equine Centre.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, Ger's funeral will be private. A memorial Mass celebrating Ger's life will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Colette O'Riordan (née Carty) of The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy and Benbaun, North Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Ballinlough, Roscommon. Late Radiographer Barringtons and St. John’s Hospitals.

Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Michelle and John. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Katie, grandchildren Alannah, Grace, Matthew, Isabelle and Zara, brothers Brendan and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Thompson Funeral Directors

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ennis General Hospital) of James (Jim) O'Mahony of St. Brendan’s Street, St. Marys Park, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Noreen and dearly loved father of Gary, Sarah, Ruairí, Gemma and Dermot. Sadly missed by his son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Tony, Gary, Michael, Noel and Donal, sisters Dolours and Bun, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private funeral will take place. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Thompson Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of John (Gus) Moroney. Formerly of St Flannan’s Terrace, Ennis, County Clare.

Sadly missed by his family and friends.

A private funeral will take place. Family flowers only; Donations if desired, to Milford Hospice, Castletroy.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home) of Margaret (Madge) McGRATH (née O'Halloran) of Old Park Road, Corbally, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Lancelot and dearest mother of Sr. Mary Claire, Seamus, Geralyn, Fr. Lancelot, Fergal and Sean.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Kathleen, daughters-in-law Breege, Mary & Claire, son-in-law Jimmy, grandchildren Fionn, Claire, Lucy, Harry, Aoife, Fiachra and Lance, great-grandsons Jesse, Corey & Rhys, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) takes place at 11.30am on Wednesday at at St John’s Cathedral.

For a live stream log onto https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St.Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish) of James (Jim) Lundon of Ballinagarde, Ballyneety.

Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, nephew Michael, niece Laura, relatives and friends.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, James’ Funeral will be private.

A Memorial Mass celebrating James’ life will be held at a later date and Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be posted to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred (peacefully, at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish) of Jimmy Kennedy of Windmill Street, Limerick. Formerly of Ranks and An Post.

Regretted by his brother Liam, sister-in-law Patsy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private funeral will take place.

Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Thompson Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Anthony (Tony) Keenan of Belgard Grove, Patrickswell.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and very deeply regretted by his sorrowing son Mark, daughter Deborah (Begley) son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Gaew, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother kevin, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends.

Due to Covid-19 government restrictions a family private cremation will take place

A Memorial mass will be celebrated for Tony at a later date. Mass cards can be sent to Daffy's Funeral Directors, croom.