Deaths in Limerick - April 15, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Marie McDonagh (née Carroll) of Milton, Corbally, Limerick.

Beloved only daughter of the late Mary (Molly) and Michael Carroll. Pre-deceased by her adoring husband Detective Garda PJ McDonagh (previously of Henry St. Crime Office).

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Jean, Debra and her son, Pat (Detective Garda, D.D.U. Finglas), grandchildren Shannon, Keith, Kate, Donna and P.J. and greatgranddaughters Claire and Rose, her sons-in-law Jan-Willem and Eugene and her daughter-in-law Summy.

Marie will also be sadly missed by all her neighbours and wide circle of friends and especially her best friend Mary McGrath who was so good to her.

Removal will take place to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery this Thursday (April 16). The cortege will pass Milton, Corbally Road at 1pm.

A Memorial Mass will take place at a future date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ennis Road Care Facility) of Patrick Bolster of Shelbourne Avenue, Limerick. Formerly of Shelbourne Avenue, Limerick, Mallow, Cork & Telecom Eireann.

Beloved husband of the late Hannah and dearest to father to Eva, Lorcan, Aengus, Grace and the late Fergus. Sadly missed by his children, brother Brian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines Patrick’s Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place later.

Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Joan Burke (née O'Keeffe) of Oakvale Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Kilfinny, Adare.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and deeply missed by her children Máire, Gerard, Siobhan, and Micheál; grandchildren Gareth, Diane, Eoghan, Keelin, Megan, Richard, Sophie, Sorsha, Celine, and Jamie.

In accordance with current government guidelines on public gatherings Joan's funeral will take place privately. A Memorial mass to be celebrated at a later date.

The death has occurred (at Hartford hospital) of Alice Cocheo (née Gainey) of Newington, Connecticut, USA and formerly of Knocklong, Limerick

Beloved daughter of the late Tommy and Bridget Gainey. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, adored daughter Bridget, sisters Kathleen, Ann, Mary, Brid and Gerrie, brothers Michael and Eamonn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral will take place privately in Newington, Connecticut.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Alice's life will be held in Knocklong Church at a later date when circumstances allow.

The death has occurred of Michael Duggan of Birmingham, England and late of Main Street, Shanagolden.

Son of the late Paddy and Mary. Deeply regretted by his daughters, grandchildren, brothers and sisters.

Mass will be offered at a later date.

The death has occurred (at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Dan Gleeson of Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale. Formerly of The Three Counties Bar, Abbeyfeale.

Husband of the late Breda (nee Ryan). Survived by his daughters Siobhán, Eleanor, Patricia and Tara; grandchildren Daniella, William, Christopher, Alex, Daniel, Tony, Madeleine and Orla, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Funeral (strictly private) will take place at Abbeyfeale Church at 11am on Thursday. The Mass will be live-streamed by Church Services TV.

The death has occurred (peacefully at peacefully at Good Counsel Nursing Home) of Mary (Maidie) Power (née Ryan) of Castletroy Heights, Castletroy. Formerly of Tipperary Town.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and cherished mother of Richard and Mary. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Conor, Amy and Sarah, son-in-law David, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral will take place with a Memorial Mass at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Joan Ryan (née Byrne) of Ash Grove Fanningstown, Fedamore. Formerly of Cruises Royal Hotel.

Beloved wife of David and much loved mother of Mary, David Jnr. and Eamon. Predeceased by her infant daughter Ann, brothers Michael and Eamonn and sister Anna Mulhall.

Sadly missed by her son-in-law Gerard Ryan, Eamon's partner Mary, her adored grandchildren Michael, Joanne and Gerard, brother Seamus, nephews Gerard, Edward, Willie and John, niece Helen, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Joan’s family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to kind and caring staff of ward 3D, University Hospital Limerick, for their exceptional care shown to Joan, throughout her illness.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at UHL) of Denise Sheehan (née Sexton) of Brosna Village, Kerry. Formerly of / Kildimo, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband David; children Patrick and Kate; parents Kay and Denis; brother Conor, his partner R & their daughter Emily; her mother-in-law Maura, her aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters-in-law Fiona & Maria, brother-in-law John and all the extended Sexton & Sheehan families, her former work colleagues and her many friends.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family members at 10 on Thursday. There will be a live link available from 10am on the Brosna Parish Facebook page.

A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.