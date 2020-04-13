Deaths in Limerick - April 13, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of John Power of Marian Drive, Roxboro Road, Roxboro, Limerick. Late of John Power Insurances, Ballinacurra Road, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Anne and father of Martin, Anita, Helen, John, Lorna and Jim. Sadly missed by his seventeen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, other relatives and friends.

Funeral strictly private. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Imelda O'Connor (née Connolly) of Rossmore, Bellevue Gardens, North Circular Road, Limerick. Late of Glin, Limerick and formerly of Hollylodge, Killyconnigan, Monaghan.

Wife of Thomas and mother of Johanna, Ceara, Thomas, Michael, Patrick, James, Mary, John and the late (infant) Bridget Margaret.

Greatly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, grandson Harry, son-in-law Simon, sisters Bridie (Emyvale, Monaghan), Mary (London), Anne (Athlacca, Limerick), Peggy (Ballincollig, Cork), Jeanne (Dunleer, Louth), brothers Terry (Horsham, UK), Michael (Corcaghan, Monaghan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts Margaret McElmeel (Tydavnet, Monaghan) and Dymphna McCabe (Dundalk, Louth), uncle Sean Connolly (North Road, Monaghan), extended family, nursing colleagues, kind neighbours and friends.

Imelda will be laid to rest in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin following a private family funeral. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.

The death has occurred of Sheila Lynch (née O Brien) of Portauns, Kilmallock. Formerly of Tobernea, Kilmallock.

Predeceased by her husband Jack and her sons John and Timothy.

Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Pat, Francis and Seamus; daughters Ester, Mary and Margaret; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren; brothers Tim and Tom, sister Mary, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly prvate) will take place on Tuesday (April 14) at 12 noon. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.