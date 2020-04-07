Deaths in Limerick - April 7, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred of Rita O'Connell (née Ryan) of Raheen, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Stephen O’Connell. Sadly, missed by her daughters Lorraine and Marie & only son Derek, and her Fluffy four legged Friend "Bunty", extended family and friends.

Rita’s Funeral will be private to immediate family only with a celebration of her life to take place with family and friends in due course.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Nally (née Harnett) of Brooklyn, New York, USA. Formerly of Dromtrasna, Abbeyfeale.

Wife of the late James and sadly missed by her sister Betty Roche (Tournafulla), brothers Maurice (Birmingham, England) and Joe (Dromtrasna), sisters-in-law, nieces, (especially Elizabeth Harnett Fabel, New Jersey), nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral will take place in New York.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Bridie in Abbeyfeale at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Camillus Hospital) of Frances (Ditie) Mulcahy (née Noonan). Formerly of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park and Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Private funeral will take place given the current restrictions.

The death has occurred of Tess (Teresa) McCormack (née Ward) of Main Street, Kildimo.

Sadly missed by her devoted husband Jerry, sons John, Conor, Justin, Peter and daughter Sheila, her grandchildren, her brothers John and Con and sister Catherine, daughters-in-law Tina and Kristin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Funeral is private for immediate family only.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Tess's life will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred of Linda Henry of Dooradoyle, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Colm. Very deeply regretted by her mother Carmel, children Cian, Claire, Sean and Aine, brothers Barry and Roy, sister Tara, other relatives and many friends in particular Liz.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family.

The death has occurred of Sean Gibbons of Churchfields, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick. Late resident of Athlunkard Nursing Home. Formerly of Islandeady, Co. Mayo, Mayo County Council and Ire-Tex, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sisters Marion Duffy and Noreen Sadlier, brothers-in-law Padraic, Liam and Brendan, nephews, niece, other relatives and many friends.

A private funeral will take place given the current restrictions.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Curtin (née Barry) of Ardnacrohy, Newcastle West. Formerly of Barrington's Hospital, Limerick and St Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West.

Predeceased by her sister Theresa and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerard, brother John, sisters Mary, Noreen and Ann, sisters-in-law Peggie Barry and Madeline Crowley, brother-in-law DJ Daly, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

In accordance with the current Health and Safety guidelines a private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home, Corbally) of Margaret Richardson (née Sweeney) of St. Patrick's Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) Richardson.

Predeceased by her brothers Patrick, John, Joseph and sister, Mary Minihan. Survived by her sister-in-law, Maisie.

Sadly missed by her devoted and loving sons Robert, Michael, Matthew, Oliver and Carl and daughters Mary and Marguerite; sons-in-law Martin McGivern and Fintan Somers; daughters-in-law Breeda, Margaret, Mary, Kathy and Noelle; nineteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A private funeral is to be held with a memorial Mass at a later date.