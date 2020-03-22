Deaths in Limerick - March 22, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Raymond Griffin of Ballinanty, Bruff. Formerly of Bulgaden, Kilmallock. Late employee of Liam Lynch Quarries.

Predeceased by his father John.

Survived by his adoring mother Margaret, sister Fiona (Burke), Knockainey; brothers Paul (Tralee) and Stuart (Maynooth); brother-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law Lisa; nephews Cillian, Ryan and Liam and nieces Ava and Emma; friends Ollie, Alan, Robbie and Kieran; Aunts, uncles, cousins and a very wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (March 24) at 11.30am at St. Mary's Church, Knockainey. Due to Covid-19, it is requested that only family and close friends would attend the church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Raymond's life will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish) of Bridget (Bridie) Ryan (née O'Donnell) of Sliabh-na mban, Dromsally, Cappamore. Formerly of Clonmany, County Donegal.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Plunkett, daughters Mary McLoughlin and Rose Ryan (George) Reading UK, sons in law Martin McLoughlin, and Martin George; grandchildren Patrick and Oliver, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral and Mass Private due to Covid 19.

The death has occurred of Jude Treacy of Geraldine Place, New Street, Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his parents Frank and Nellie; sister Eleanor, brother Damien, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Jude’s family, his funeral will be and confined to private to family members.

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Sheerin) of Gouldavoher Estate, Dooradoyle Late of Banogue, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Roberta (Tobin), son Liam, son-in-law Liam, Sandra, her adoring grandchildren James, Jack, Mark, Alison and Kieran, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends. Sister of the late Christy and Ann.

In an effort to comply with HSE guidelines and with the support of Mary’s family, her funeral will be private and confined to family members and close friends.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to the charities Respect or Family Carers Ireland.

The death has occurred of John Dore of Effin, Kilmallock. Late of Killoughteen, Newcastle West and Golden Vale.

Deeply regretted by his sister May O’Brien, brothers Mikie, Thos and Mossie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday (March 23), in Monagea Church at 12 noon – confined to family and relatives.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Memorial mass to take place at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel) of Hannah Flaherty (née Hartnett) of Deerpark Gardens, Cashel, Tipperary.Formerly of Doon, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, son David, daughter Maria, daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law Graham, grandchildren Ciara and Kellie, brothers Jim, Tommy and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government guidelines on Covid-19, Funeral takes place privately.

The death has occurred of Nuala O'Grady (née Watters) of Sarsfield Street, Kilmallock. Late of Ballycotton, County Cork.

Wife of the late Donagh. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Nola, Jean, Ellen and Gráinne; sons Martin, Don and Shane; sons in law, daughters in law, partners, brother Eddie, sister Celine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In line with the Covid-19 directives, good practice and with the support of Nuala's family, her funeral will remain private.