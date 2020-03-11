Deaths in Limerick - March 11, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Michael Leo of Foxhall, Newport, Tipperary. Formerly of Kincora Park, Limerick.

Predeceased by his sister Michelle and his father John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle, his daughter Rachel, son Michael, mother Peggy, sister Susan, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and many cousins, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday (March 13) from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (March14) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Timmy Ryan (D) of Gortyvehane, Oola.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sons Thomas, David and Timmy; daughters Marie Therese and Elizabeth; brother Denis; sisters Margaret and Breda; son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Lauren and Clodagh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends especially in the coursing community.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to Doon Parish Church.

Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sister Anne Tully of Reparation Convent, Laurel Hill Avenue, South Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Ballyjamesduff, Cavan

Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-community, pre deceased by her brother Matt Tully. Sadly missed by her nephews Paul Tully and Thomas Tully, nieces Angelina Palesch and Bernadette Tully, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in the Reparation Convent Chapel, Laurel Hill Avenue on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

As requested by Sr. Anne, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Patrick (Paudie) Maun of Abbott Close Nursing Home and Moig South, Askeaton.

Sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton, on Thursday from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Askeaton.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Roseville House Nursing Home) of Mary Griffin (née Burke) of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick city. In her 102nd year.

Beloved wife of the late David and dearly loved mother of Tony. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Colette, grandchildren; Catherine and her husband Sean Healy; Ciarán, Nollaig and her husband Darren Stillwell; great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, O’Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Friday (March 13) at 11.30am with Cremation Service afterwards at 1.30pm in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Norman Walsh of Blackabbey Gate, Adare. Formerly of Ballyneety and Corbally.

Deeply regretted by his son Alan; daughters Diane and Linda; grandchildren, great-grandson, brother, sisters and extended Family.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) O'Brien of Cois na Abhainn, Dromcollogher. Formerly of Callahow, Dromcollogher.

Predeceased by his brother John, sisters Kitty and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his brother Jim (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm at St Batholomew's Church, Dromcollogher with burial afterwards in Castletown Conyers Cemetery.