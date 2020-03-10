Deaths in Limerick - March 10, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Patrick (Paudie) Maun of Abbott Close Nursing Home and Moig South, Askeaton.

Sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton, on Thursday (March 12) from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Askeaton.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Roseville House Nursing Home) of Mary Griffin (née Burke) of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick city. In her 102nd year.

Beloved wife of the late David and dearly loved mother of Tony. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Colette, grandchildren; Catherine and her husband Sean Healy; Ciarán, Nollaig and her husband Darren Stillwell; great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, O’Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Friday (March 13) at 11.30am with Cremation Service afterwards at 1.30pm in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Breeda Sheehan (née Clifford) of Ballymacreese, Ballyneety.

Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Brian, Anne and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandchildren Rebecca, Sam, Dylan and Rachel; brothers Billy, Noel and Bernie; sisters Ethna and Joan; son-in-law Alex; sisters-in-law Joan, Patti and Geraldine, all other family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at St. Patrick's Church, Knockea at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Jenny Sheehan of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by John, Valerie, Sean and Aine; sisters-in-law Myra and Hazel, the extended Butler, Sheehan and Moloney families.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am at St John's Cathedral with burial afterwards at Mt. St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Norman Walsh of Blackabbey Gate, Adare. Formerly of Ballyneety and Corbally.

Deeply regretted by his son Alan; daughters Diane and Linda; grandchildren, great-grandson, brother, sisters and extended Family.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred (peacefully at peacefully, at Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton) of David (Dave) Ambrose of Churchtown, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by his sisters and brothers, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandniece, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at Newcastle West Church on Wednesday (March 11) at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) O'Brien of Cois na Abhainn, Dromcollogher. Formerly of Callahow, Dromcollogher.

Predeceased by his brother John, sisters Kitty and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his brother Jim (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher, on Wednesday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St Batholomew's Church, Dromcollogher.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 12) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Castletown Conyers Cemetery.