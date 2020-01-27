Deaths in Limerick - January 27, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Mary Kelly (née Conway) of Main Street, Ardagh, Limerick.

Wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her daughter Margaret Sheehy, son in law Paddy, grandchildren Paul, Sinead, Michelle, Carmel, Natasha, relatives and friends.

Reposing St Molua's Church, Ardagh on Wednesday (January 29) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilscannell Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Rita Bott (née Troy) of 3, Lower Park, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Manchester.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Bott. Very deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday (January 28) from 4pm to 5.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road.

Requiem Mass Wednesday (January 29) at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Noel Bingham of The Avenue, Adare. Late of Mattersons.

Regretted by his loving bothers Bobby, David and Philip, sister-in-law Barbara, nephew, niece, grandnephew, grandniece, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday (January 29) in St. Nicholas, Church of Ireland, Adare, from 6.30pm to 8pm followed by private cremation on Thursday.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home) of Martin Byrnes of Maiden Street, Newcastle West. Late of the Limerick Leader and Limerick Chronicle.

Deeply regretted by his sister Norma, cousins, relatives and friends.

Arriving at Newcastle West Church Wednesday (January 29) for 11.30am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Jones of Kildromin, Kilteely, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, daughter Jennifer, sons Tom and William, son in law Eamon, daughter in law Edel, loving grandchildren, brother Liam, sisters Carmel and Peggy, nieces and nephews.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at St. Patrick and St. Bridget's Church, Kilteely at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

No flowers by request.

The death has occurred of Anne Gavin (née MacMahon) of Parkview, Shanagolden, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband Paddy, son Michael, brother Frank, sisters Terri, Helen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden between 11am and 1pm on Tuesday (January 28) with removal immediately afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospce) of Dr. Daniel P. McCarthy of Clareview House, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick city. Long-serving consultant radiologist at UHL.

Darling husband of Helen (nee Ritchie); loving father of Dan, Paul, Andrew and Ailsa (Van Malder).

Will be sadly missed for his humour, kindness and joie de vivre by all who knew him but especially by his sisters-in-law Leone (Ritchie), Pat and Mary Mc Carthy, brother-in-law Pat Zwiebel; daughters-in-law, Orla (Mc Andrew) and Aoife (Murphy), son-in-law Koen Van Malder; his grandchildren Aoibhe, Katie, Sadhbh, Luke, Maedhbh, Finn, Sibéal and Lorcan and all his nephews and nieces.

Dan was the last surviving member of the McCarthy’s of Lee Road, Cork: (Parents Daniel and Christina (Hyde), youngest brother to Moira (Zwiebel), Jim, Owen and Sr Aileen).

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12.30pm at St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick.

Burial on Wednesday (January 29), at St Maelruain’s, Tallaght (time to be confirmed).

The death has occurred of Trudy (Gertrude) Blake (née Gunn) of 4 Ashbourne Park, South Circular Road, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband David, children Nuala, James, David, Rachel and Ann; grandchildren Rebecca, James, Fionn, Daniel, Ruben, Milo, Christopher, Ben, Miriam and Duncan; daughters-in-law Itzi, Maeve and Jenny; sons-in-law David and Ian; sisters Bonnie and Cora; brothers Tom and John and all other members of the extended Blake and Gunn families.

Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. on Tuesday (January 28) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital) of Patricia (Patsy) Coffey (née Kelly) of Dublin and formerly of Limerick and Kilrush, County Clare.

Predeceased by her brother Jackie (Kelly), sister Frankie (O’Neill) and recently deceased sister-in-law Dodo (Kelly).

Beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Lorna (McDermott), Linda (McGowan) and Ann (Clohessy). Missed by her brother Monsignor Vincent Kelly and sister Doreen (Howard).

Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law Liam, Kevin and Dermot, grandchildren Karen Keaveney, Gary McDermott, Kim O’Donnell, Marnie, Keelan and Ronan McGowan, Gene and David Clohessy, ten great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday (January 28) at 2pm in St. Senan’s Church, Kilrush followed by burial in the New Shanakyle Cemetery, Kilrush, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Patsy McMahon (née Mulqueen) of Racefield, Gouldavoher, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of Denis. Dearly loved mother of Denise and Paul. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Lucia, grandchildren Amy, Mia and Emily, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Removal from Milford Care Centre on Monday (January 27) to St Joseph’s Church, O'Connell Avenue, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph (Tom) Hanley. London and formerly of Bosnetstown, Kilfinane, Limerick.

Tom is survived by his sisters Mary and Joan, brothers Pat, John Joe and Mike, nieces and nephews and large circle of friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:15am at 980 Harrow Rd, Kensal Green, London NW10 5JS, West London. Wake will take place at 12:30pm at Angie's Free House, 33-35 Woodfield Pl, Maida Hill, London W9 2BJ.

Further details from E.A. Langley - Paddington, 35 Chippenham Road, Paddington, W9 2AH. Tel. 0207 286 8718, www.ealangley.co.uk/