Deaths in Limerick - January 9, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL, in her 101st year) of Mary Frost (née Hanly) of Dysart, Askeaton.

Predeceased by her husband Mick and her brothers Timmy, Fr Willie SAE and John, sisters Philomena (Peggy), Bridie and Josie.

Deeply regretted by her family Helen, Toddy, Liam and Anne, brother Jim, son-in-law Con, daughter-in-law Mary, six grandchildren Michelle, Billy, Maria, Deirdre, Caroline and Elaine and their partners, five great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Robertstown Church (near Foynes) on Friday from 6pm to 8pm with Requiem Mass on Saturday (January 11) at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Family flowers only – Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Leopardstown Park Hospital) of Anne Davey (née Flavin) of Dun Laoghaire, Dublin. Formerly of Adare, Croom, Limerick.

Predeceased by her sister Pat. Beloved mother of Brian and Shane and much loved mother in law of Jacqueline and adored grandmother of Saoirse.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, their Dad Brendan, daughter in law, granddaughter, Josephine, Ben, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock, A94 X308 on Friday between 5pm and 7pm with Removal on Saturday to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church Johnstown, Killiney for 10am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pat Lane of Corgrigg, Foynes.

Predeceased by his Son Trevor. Beloved husband of Ann and much loved Father of Adrian, Gillian and Caroline.

Very sadly missed by his six adored Grandchildren, daughter-in-law Claudia, sons-in-Law Kenneth and Gerry; Sister Christina, brothers Denis, Joe and Francis, Aunt Una, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode V94 W9RT) on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm with removal to Foynes Church.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (January 12) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery Askeaton.

Family flowers only please - Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of John McCarthy of Gortmore, Broadford, County Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Bridie and son-in-law Noel Dennehy.

Deeply regretted by his son Jerry, daughters Mary Brosnan (Limerick), Joan Dennehy (Freemount), Anne Curtin (Tullylease) and Helena Shanahan (Killeedy), sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Nancy Scanlan (Newcastle West), sister-in-law Josie Keane, nephew Jerry and niece Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode P56 PW31) on Saturday from 2pm to 7pm with removal on Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Feohanagh for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at Blake Manor Nursing Home, Ballindereen, County Galway) of Breandán Ó Madagáin BA BD PhD MRIA, Professor Emeritus of Irish NUIG (Galway, and formerly Limerick).

He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Claire, his children Donnchadh, Eoin, Éadaín, Murchadh, Gormlaith, Fionnuala, Cathal, his 14 grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, large extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Blake Manor Nursing Home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving on Saturday (January 11) at St Colman’s Church, Ballindereen, for 12pm Mass, followed by interment in Drumacoo Cemetery.

House private, by request.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Gerard Shanahan of Rathbane Terrace, Carew Park, Limerick. Late of Elm Place, Rathbane.

Beloved husband of Martina and dearly loved father of Olivia. Son of the late Michael and Margaret. Brother of the late Noel, Olive and Anthony.

Sadly missed by loving brothers Padraigh, Michael, Cyril and Eugene, sisters Mary, Rose, Anne, Geraldine, Celine and Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law with special thanks to Carolann, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Sunday (January 12) from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred (at Charing Cross Hospital London) of Thomas Paul (Tom Will Joe) Collins. Formerly of Abbeyfeale Hill, Abbeyfeale.

Predeceased by his parents Will Joe and Mary and his brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his son Dennis, daughter Maura, their mother Eileen, brother John, sister Catherine, daughter-in-law Phoebe, Maura’s partner Joe, aunt Sr. Labouré, grand-daughters, Ellie and Amelie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, godchildren, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday (January 12) from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am will be followed by cremation on Tuesday at 3pm at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Agnes Murphy (nee Hennessey) of Marian Park, Patrickswell. Formerly of Banna Road, Ardfert, County Kerry.

Beloved wife of the late John and dearly loved mother of Joe, Michael, Sean and Margaret.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am at the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell with burial afterwards in Patrickswell New Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee) of Maura O'Dwyer (née Kelly). Formerly of Riverstown, Ardee and Curraghpoor, Tipperary, Late of Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Gerard and deeply regretted and mourned by her sons John and Michael (Limerick), daughters Mags (Murray) and Berna (Dublin), daughters-in-law Kathleen and Mary, son-in-law Eugene, grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh for Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Family flowers only please. House private Friday morning please.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at Milford Care Centre) of Donal (Donie) Mulvihill of Ard-Álainn, Killacolla Barker, Glin, Limerick. Late of Gortnaminch, Listowel, Kerry and formerly of Moyvane.

Greatly missed by his wife Eileen, sister Teresa (Chicago), brothers John-Joe (Navan) and Brendan (Los Angeles), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours, cherished friends and colleagues in the farming community and from the world of his great love of Gaelic Football.

Reposing on Friday (January 10) at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (V94C3C6) from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (January 11) at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Esther Flynn (née Ryan) of Foynes, Limerick.

Survived by her loving Husband Donie, deeply loved Mother of Teresa, Paul, Aine, DJ, Helena & Edmund. Sadly missed by her loving Brothers Paddy and Ned, Daughters In Law, Sons in Law, her beloved Grandchildren, Sisters In Law, Brothers in Law, Nephews, Nieces and extended family and Friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon at Foynes Church with burial afterwards in Robertstown Graveyard.

The death has occurred (peacefully, following an ilness) of Donal (Donie) Curtin of Devon Road, Templeglantine.

Beloved husband of Breda and loving father of Marguerite (Power) and Michael.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Nathan, Molly and Conor, brothers Cyril and John, sisters Fionnuala and Majella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am at The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anna Costello of Turraree, Glin, Limerick.

Beloved sister of Mary, Bridget and Phyllis; brthers Morgan, Pat, Maurice, John, Michael and Joe; sisters-in-law Anna, Pauline, Ena, Finola, Bridget, friend Helen, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday (January 10) at 12 noon at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin with burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.