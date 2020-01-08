Deaths in Limerick - January 8, 2020

The death has occurred (at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee) of Maura O'Dwyer (née Kelly). Formerly of Riverstown, Ardee and Curraghpoor, Tipperary, Late of Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Gerard and deeply regretted and mourned by her sons John and Michael (Limerick), daughters Mags (Murray) and Berna (Dublin), daughters-in-law Kathleen and Mary, son-in-law Eugene, grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home Tipperary (E34 WD92) on Thursday (January 9) from 4pm until 7 pm.

Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh for Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Family flowers only please. House private Friday morning please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Agnes Murphy of Marian Park, Patrickswell, Limerick. Formerly of Ardfert, Kerry.

Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Joe, Michael, Sean and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Patrickswell New Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at Milford Care Centre) of Donal (Donie) Mulvihill of Ard-Álainn, Killacolla Barker, Glin, Limerick. Late of Gortnaminch, Listowel, Kerry and formerly of Moyvane.

Greatly missed by his wife Eileen, sister Teresa (Chicago), brothers John-Joe (Navan) and Brendan (Los Angeles), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours, cherished friends and colleagues in the farming community and from the world of his great love of Gaelic Football.

Reposing on Friday (January 10) at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (V94C3C6) from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (January 11) at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Esther Flynn (née Ryan) of Foynes, Limerick.

Survived by her loving Husband Donie, deeply loved Mother of Teresa, Paul, Aine, DJ, Helena & Edmund. Sadly missed by her loving Brothers Paddy and Ned, Daughters In Law, Sons in Law, her beloved Grandchildren, Sisters In Law, Brothers in Law, Nephews, Nieces and extended family and Friends.

Reposing at her home from 4-8pm on Thursday (January 9) with removal to Foynes Church.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Robertstown Graveyard.

The death has occurred (peacefully, following an ilness) of Donal (Donie) Curtin of Devon Road, Templeglantine.

Beloved husband of Breda and loving father of Marguerite (Power) and Michael.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Nathan, Molly and Conor, brothers Cyril and John, sisters Fionnuala and Majella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine on Thursday from 6pm with Funeral prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anna Costello of Turraree, Glin, Limerick.

Beloved sister of Mary, Bridget and Phyllis; brthers Morgan, Pat, Maurice, John, Michael and Joe; sisters-in-law Anna, Pauline, Ena, Finola, Bridget, friend Helen, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday (January 9) at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (V94C3C6) from 5pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Requiem Mass on Friday (January 10) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.