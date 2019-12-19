Deaths in Limerick - December 19, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Kerry) of Michael (Mike) Barry of Caherlane, Abbeyfeale.

Sadly missed by his wife Mary; sons Patrick and Gerard; sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, niece, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12pm wiith burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Tony Finn of Castlefarm, Hospital. Formerly of New Maldon, Surrey, England.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his brother Patrick, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, godchildren, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm with Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am at St John The Baptist Church, Hospital.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Parkinson's Society and Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary McEnery (née Kennedy) of Lisamote, Adare.

Predeceased by her sister Maggie, brothers Dan, Mark and Kieran.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Maurice; sons Declan and Muiris; daughters Geraldine (Fitzgerald) and Stephanie (Sheehy), sister Ellen Quaid; sons-in-law Paddy and Harry; daugher-in-law Kathleen and Ethel; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; grandchildren Robbie, Chloe, Brian, Emily, Liam,Grace, Ian and partner Stephanie, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry (V94TW13) on Saturday (December 21) from 5pm to 7.30pm arriving at The Church of The Immaculate Conception Ballingarry at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

The death has occurred (peacefully in Milford Care Centre) of Margaret Ryan (née MacDermott) of Low Bridge, Kilfinane.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus and her daughter Sarah (Gleeson). Deeply regretted by her son James, her son in law Conor, daughter-in- law Fiona, her grandchildren Darragh, Cleo, Caoimhe and Ellis, her brother Jim (Dublin); her sister Mairin (Ballylanders), sister-in-law Bernadette and brother-in-law Gerry, nephew and nieces and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane on Friday from 6.30pm. to 8.30pm with Removal to Saint Andrew’s Church, Kilfinane.

Funeral Mass on Saturday (December 21) at 11.00am with urial afterwards in Kilfinane Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Ita's Hospital) of Michael Woulfe of Coole, Ballyhahill, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his cousins, the Collins family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday (December 20) at 12noon at Ballyhahill Church with burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Greg Ryan of Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate, Limerick city,

Deeply regretted by sons Gary, Robert, their mother Mary, brothers Ken, Noel, grandchildren Leon, Abby, Kate and Callan,Daughters in law Annie and Fiona, brother-in-law Denis, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Nuala and Mary, all other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am at St Mary’s Church Athlunkard Street with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) O'Connor of 61 Roundwood Estate, Rosbrien, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, children Thomas & Caitriona, daughter-in-law Jennifer, son-in-law John, grandchildren Kyle, Victoria, Ruan & baby Bronagh, sisters Theresa, Anna, Breda, Kathleen, Margaret & Eliza, brothers Dennis, John, Michael, Patrick, Richard and William, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by his siblings Mary, Kieran, and Eamonn.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred of Christina Mulcahy (née Kilbridge) of St Joseph's Place, Limerick city,

Formerly of St Joseph’s Place, Limerick. Predeceased by husband Michael and daughter Linda. Survived by sisters Bridie and Peg, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, her grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon at St Patrick’s Church, Ballysteen with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Raheen Community Hospital, Scariff, Co. Clare and St Camillus Hospital, Ennis Road, Limerick.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kennedy of Lucan, Dublin. Late of Pallasgreen, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Vising, dear father of Noriana and Patrick, devoted grandfather of Jimmy, Julia and Moya and brother of the late Celia.

Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Éimhín, daughter-in-law Claire-Audrey, brother Harry, sisters Mary and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 6pm to 8pm with Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Saturday arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please - donations, if desired, to the Columban Missionaries.

The death has occurred of Christopher Hanafin of Embury Close, Adare. Previously of Askeaton.

Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mamie, Rena and Ina, brothers Oliver and Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton for Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton, Co. Limerick.