Deaths in Limerick - December 10, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge, Nursing Home, Newport) of Ann Reen (née Fitzgerald) of Markievicz Drive, Kincora Park, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Timothy Reen. Cherished and much loved mother of Gerard, Robert, Timmy and Linda.

Beloved sister of Fonise Fitzgerald, Olive Nash, Brendan Fitzgerald (Deceased), Margaret Mangan, Michael Fitzgerald and Joe Fitzgerald. Grandmother to Cara, Patrick, Sam, Millie, Tadhg and Oralith.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 6pm to 7.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street.

Requiem Mass Thursday (December 12) at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society (Limerick Branch).

The death has occurred (peacefully, at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish) of Christina Ryan (née Harty) of Ballynanty, Limerick. Late of Caherconlish.

Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters Joanie, Nora and Pidgie, brother Edward, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Catherine's Nursing Home, NCW) of Celine Shier (née Culhane) of Thomas Street, Rathkeale.

Wife of the late Jackie. Sadly missed by her daughters Ann and Mary; sons John and Harry; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters Ann and Patsy, nephews, nieces, cousin Brid, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale on Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Kate Buckingham (née Lee) of Glenastar Lodge, Carrigkerry.

Loved and missed by her husband Edward, children George, James and Mary, grandchildren, sisters, brother, extended family and many friends.

Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Castletown Conyers Cemetery.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society (Daffodil Day Fund).

House private, please.

The death has occurred of Nora Connolly (née McCarthy) of Ballycahill, Knocklong. Formerly of Glenbrohane and Church Glen, Ballylanders and recently Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Andy, step-daughters Margaret, Catherine and Patricia and step-sons David and John, nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing in O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital, on Wednesday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Hospital.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Harry Hogan of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick city. Late of park department, Limerick Corporation.

Brother of the late Delma O'Shaughnessy, Patty Hogan and Rita Mc Carthy. Very deeply regretted his half sisters, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am at St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pauline Knight (née Fitzgerald) of Gotinstown, Ballykisteen, Tipperary Town. Late of Castle-erkin, Pallasgreen.

Wife of the late Billy. Sadly missed by her son Raymond, daughters Aida and Mary, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Solohead with burial afterwards at St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Brabazon Trust, Sandymount) of Michéal O Briain of Sandymount, Dublin. Formerly of RTÉ and Granagh, Limerick.

Loving husband of Mary; father of Orla, Michele, Darragh and Ailbhe; grandfather of Dáire, Fionn and Cillian, and brother of Pat, Donal and Mairéad. Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law John and Gerry, daughter-in-law Susie, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11:30am at St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, followed by burial at Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Temple Road, Blackrock, Dublin.