Deaths in Limerick - December 6, 2019

The death has occurred of Rita Dillon (née Scanlan) of Ashmount, Church Road, Raheen, Limerick. Formerly of Mallow Street and Slough, England.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and dearly loved mother of Janet, Anne and Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Marian, grandchildren Darren, Leanna and Oscar, extended family friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Old Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Liam Dineen of Ballycurrane, Thurles, Tipperary. Formerly of Glena House, Ballylanders, Limerick.

Predeceased by his partner Ester Maher, his sister Anna (Bean) and brother-in-law Chandler Rooney.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers David and Nicholas, sisters Martina (Roney, London), Maryll (McCarthy, Cloghroe), sisters-in-law Maureen and Maire, brothers-in-law Andrew and Denis, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, wonderful neighbours friends and carers.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm.

Reception into The Church of The Asumption, Ballylanders on Sunday for 10am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Gretta) Gallagher (née Meaney) of Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her husband Dan, daughters Dee, Mags, Laura, Rita, Hilary and son Daniel; grandchildren Gearód, Aishling, Eden, Grace, Aran, Cian, Katie, Hannah, Donnagh and Rionagh.

Survived by her dearest sister Sheila and all of her relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church.

Requiem Mass Monday at 11am followed by burial at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Nursing Home) of Frank Kelly of Rivers, Lisnagry.

Beloved husband of Rosaleen and loving father of Maura, John, Siobhán and Roisín.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Mortuary on Saturday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

House private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Michael’s Nursing Home) of Pat (Patrick) McCarthy of Galtee View and Star Ballroom, Cappamore.

Survived by his children Jill, Brendan, Mary and John, his sisters Anne and Betty, brother Bernard, sister-in-law Marie, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in-law Gerry, Eamonn and Alan, his nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Cappamore on Saturday from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery.

Family flowers only please

The death has occurred of Claire Noonan of McGarry House, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by mother Mary, step-dad Joe, daughters Chloe, Sophie, son James, sisters Michelle Sarah and Louise, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday from 3.30pm to 5pm with removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.30pm with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Abbot Close Nursing Home) of Rose Rahill (née Reidy) of Macroom Cork. Late of Adare, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Michelle and Rosie. Very deeply regretted by her daughters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Private cremation has taken place by request.

The death has occurred of Mikey, Michael Francis O'Callaghan of Castletown Conyers, Kilmallock. Formerly Knockainey.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of John Crofton of Mulcaire Manor, Newport. Former entertainer, late of Griffin’s undertakers.

Beloved husband of Muriel and adoring father to Jade and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, parents Ann and John; sisters Aislinn and Sinead; parents-in-law Joan and Billy Norris; sister-in-law Edel, brothers-in-law Timmy, Unal and John, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 5pm with removal to St John’s Cathedral at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Gertrude Hayes (née Keating) of Elm Park, Ennis Road, Limerick. Formerly of Cragg, Kilmihil, Clare.

Beloved wife of David Aidan and treasured Mum to Tessa. Dearest daughter of Mary and the late Micko Keating and adored sister to Marian, Michael, Joe, Pat, Bernie and Paul.

Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and her dear friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Funeral on Sunday (December 8) at 1pm with burial afterwards to Crecora (new) Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael Moore of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Father of the late Alan and sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal to St Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, on Saturday for 10.30am Mass with cremation afterwards to Shannon Crematorium (12.30pm Service).

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Mahoney of Dublin. Late of Ballydonnell, Feohanagh, County Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his brother John, sister-in-law Margaret, niece Rhoda, nephew Trevor, and dear friend Bernie, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving at Auglish Cemetery, Feohanagh on Saturday for Burial at 3pm.

The death has occurred of Peggie (Margaret Patricia) Powell Harris (née Clancy) of Cheltenham, UK. Formerly of Fivemilebridge, Cork and late of Ballyorgan, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John and sadly missed and fondly remembered by her daughters Philippa Granleese and Gill Carley; her sons-in-law David and Jim; her grandchildren Stephen, Clare, Jason, Naomi and Simon; her great grandchildren Billy, Isla, Oliver, David and Beth. Also Caoimhe, Tony, Amy and Ray.

Funeral will take place at Cheltenham Crematorium on December 17 at 2.30pm.

No flowers please – donations to Alzheimers Research UK via WS Trenhaile, Funeral Directors, Cheltenham.

The death has occurred of Frances Staunton of Mayfield House, Tuam, Galway. Formerly of Cromhill, Kilteely and Keylogues, Galbally, County Limerick.

Daughter of the late Jack and May Staunton and sadly missed by her loving sister Dolores Kilgarriff and her husband Paddy; brother William and his wife Ann; nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam with burial afterwards at Kilteely Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) Mulligan of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo. Formerly of Carew Park, Southill, Limerick.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Anne, Geraldine, Siobhan and Genevieve, sons David and Brian, grandchildren and great-grandson, sister Gabriel Oates, brother Sean Mulligan, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11.30am at St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cementery, Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh) of John Powell of Cregough, Birdhill, Tipperary. Formerly of Glenstal, Murroe.

Beloved husband of the late Josie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Josephine and Kathleen; sons in law Francis and Seamus; grandchildren Laura, Bernadette, Thomas, Sarah, Cian and Kevin; brother Denis; sister Bridie O’Reilly; nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Oesophageal Cancer Fund.

The death has occurred (peacefully, at St John’s Hospital) of Margaret Roche (née Hedderman) of Gurtgarrold, Fedamore, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick; daughters Liz and Margarette; sons Tom, Sean and patsy; brother Tommy Hedderman, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12noon at St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore with burial afterwards to Fedamore (new) Cemetery.