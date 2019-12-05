Deaths in Limerick - December 5, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of John Crofton of Mulcaire Manor, Newport. Former entertainer, late of Griffin’s undertakers.

Beloved husband of Muriel and adoring father to Jade and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, parents Ann and John; sisters Aislinn and Sinead; parents-in-law Joan and Billy Norris; sister-in-law Edel, brothers-in-law Timmy, Unal and John, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 5pm with removal to St John’s Cathedral at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Gertrude Hayes (née Keating) of Elm Park, Ennis Road, Limerick. Formerly of Cragg, Kilmihil, Clare.

Beloved wife of David Aidan and treasured Mum to Tessa. Dearest daughter of Mary and the late Micko Keating and adored sister to Marian, Michael, Joe, Pat, Bernie and Paul.

Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and her dear friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Funeral on Sunday (December 8) at 1pm with burial afterwards to Crecora (new) Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael Moore of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Father of the late Alan and sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal to St Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, on Saturday for 10.30am Mass with cremation afterwards to Shannon Crematorium (12.30pm Service).

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Mahoney of Dublin. Late of Ballydonnell, Feohanagh, County Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his brother John, sister-in-law Margaret, niece Rhoda, nephew Trevor, and dear friend Bernie, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving at Auglish Cemetery, Feohanagh on Saturday for Burial at 3pm.

The death has occurred of Peggie (Margaret Patricia) Powell Harris (née Clancy) of Cheltenham, UK. Formerly of Fivemilebridge, Cork and late of Ballyorgan, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John and sadly missed and fondly remembered by her daughters Philippa Granleese and Gill Carley; her sons-in-law David and Jim; her grandchildren Stephen, Clare, Jason, Naomi and Simon; her great grandchildren Billy, Isla, Oliver, David and Beth. Also Caoimhe, Tony, Amy and Ray.

Funeral will take place at Cheltenham Crematorium on December 17 at 2.30pm.

No flowers please – donations to Alzheimers Research UK via WS Trenhaile, Funeral Directors, Cheltenham.

The death has occurred of Frances Staunton of Mayfield House, Tuam, Galway. Formerly of Cromhill, Kilteely and Keylogues, Galbally, County Limerick.

Daughter of the late Jack and May Staunton and sadly missed by her loving sister Dolores Kilgarriff and her husband Paddy; brother William and his wife Ann; nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Tuam on Friday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Cathedral of the Assumption.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards at Kilteely Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Park Nursing Home, Castletroy) of Robert Thomas Evans of South Circular Road, Limerick. Late of Cromers Jewellers, O’Connell Street, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Mona, devoted father to Alison and Paul, father-in-law to Jackie and Peter, loving grandfather of Robbie, Stephen, Scott, Ben and Jessica. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Friday at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the Cathedral grounds.

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) Mulligan of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo. Formerly of Carew Park, Southill, Limerick.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Anne, Geraldine, Siobhan and Genevieve, sons David and Brian, grandchildren and great-grandson, sister Gabriel Oates, brother Sean Mulligan, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, arriving at 7.30pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cementery, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Frank Murphy of Waterfall Road, Cork City. Formerly of Newcastle West.

Beloved husband of Nora (nee O'Sullivan, Cahermore) and adored father of Máire, Dónal (Dan) and Tomás. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family; grandchildren Fiona, Clíodhna, Eoghan and Daniel; great-grandchildren, sisters Pat, Tess and Margaret, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday at the Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road. Burial afterwards to St. James' Cemetery, Chetwynd.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh) of John Powell of Cregough, Birdhill, Tipperary. Formerly of Glenstal, Murroe.

Beloved husband of the late Josie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Josephine and Kathleen; sons in law Francis and Seamus; grandchildren Laura, Bernadette, Thomas, Sarah, Cian and Kevin; brother Denis; sister Bridie O’Reilly; nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Friday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Oesophageal Cancer Fund.

The death has occurred (peacefully, at St John’s Hospital) of Margaret Roche (née Hedderman) of Gurtgarrold, Fedamore, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick; daughters Liz and Margarette; sons Tom, Sean and patsy; brother Tommy Hedderman, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Friday from 6pm to 8pm with Removal afterwards to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12noon with burial afterwards to Fedamore (new) Cemetery.