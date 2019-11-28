Deaths in Limerick - November 28, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital, Limerick) of Dan Collins of Church Road, Templeglantine.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sister Julie (Finn), godchild Laurie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Friday in The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine from 6pm to 8pm with funeral prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Templeglantine.

No flowers please – donations, if desired, to St John’s Hospital, Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Angela Delee Kiely (née Delee) of Tullig South, Templeglantine.

Daughter of the late Breda.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Thomas, son Thomas J; sisters Nora and Margaret; aunt Nora, father Joe, her Mom’s partner John, nieces and nephews Arabelle, Damian, Logan and Isak, aunt, uncles, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 4pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please – donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

House strictly private at all times please.

The death has occurred of KIT (Catherine) Flynn (née Quinn) of Templeathea, Athea.

Predeceased by her brother Seán and sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by her husband Jack, daughters Nora, Liz and Catherine; sons Jimmy and Mike; sons-in-law Nik, Richard and John; daughters-in-law Lynn and Liz; grandchildren, sisters Betty and Nono, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her Home on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning

Family flowers only please – Donations in lieu to Milford Hospice and The Jasmin Centre, St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastlewest.

The death has occurred of Joe White of Assumpta Park, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughter Mary, sons Eric and Brian, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm with remains arriving at Newcastle West Church on Sunday for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Paddy Joe Coffey of Tully, Glenroe.

Beloved husband of Ellen (Nellie) and dear father of Mary Anne, Jimmy, Patrick, Therese, Liam, Carmel and Donal. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, his 13 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Sheila and husband John Joe, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders from 6pm to 8pm on Friday followed by removal to Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please – donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran) of Josephine Rice (Seosaimhín Bean de Rís) (née McCrohan) of Árd Na Gréine, Bulgaden, Kilmallock.

Wife of the recently deceased Connie. Former Principal of Bulgaden National School.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Máire, Norma, Bernadette, Áine and Úna, sons, Niall, Padraig and Gerárd, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Phil, brother-in-law George, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral to arrive at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden for Requiem Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.