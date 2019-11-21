Deaths in Limerick - November 21, 2019

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Alfred (née Meade) of Cummeen, Adare.

Beloved wife of Bertie and dearly loved mother of John, Linda, Ken, Victor, Norman, Olivia, and Yvonne. Sister of the late Maude.

Sadly missed by her loving sister Nanette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St. Nicholas' Church of Ireland, Adare on Friday from 5pm to 8pm with Funeral Service on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Adare.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Benn of Moylish Road, Ballynanty, Limerick. Late of the Gas Works.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Stephen, sisters Mary and Breada, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Sunday from 4pm to 5.30pm with removal to St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards at Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, County Clare.

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Teresa Bennett (née Dineen) of Woodfield, Skagh, Croom.

Beloved wife of Liam and loving mother of Lisa, Tara, Liam J and Mark

Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, daughter-in-law Sharon, sons-in-law Jeremy and Cathal, adored grandchildren, sisters Bernie and Kathleen, brothers Billy and Jimmy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing this Friday in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Croom on Saturday for 1pm Requiem Mass followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Philomena CURTIN (née Daly) of Devon Road Cross, Templeglantine. Late of Duagh, Kerry.

Beloved wife of the Late Willie Curtin and mother of the late Willie and Kevin. Sadly missed by her daughters Marina and Gemma, sons Kieran and Aidan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Bernadette, Brother in Law Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and Friends.

Reposing at the Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine on Sunday from 5pm followed by funeral prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Ita’s Day Care Centre Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Sean Duffy. Late of Castleconnell, Limerick / Ennis, Clare and Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Predeceased by his loving mother Jacinta O'Brien and loving father Pat Duffy, grandfathers Jack O'Brien and Paddy Duffy. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters; Fergus and Jack Lyons, Liam, Ashlinn, Niall and Lia Duffy; grandmothers Lil O'Brien and Maureen Duffy; uncles Colm, Brendan,Kevin and Martin; Aunts Anna and Stephanie, relatives and many friends.

Reposing this Saturday at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St, Ennis from 5pm to 7:30pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in the Cathedral of SS Peter & Paul, Ennis on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

The death has occurred (Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital) of John McCarthy of Swords, Dublin. Formerly of Limerick city.

Beloved father of Seán and will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.

A short Committal Prayer Service will be held at 2.30pm on Saturday in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6w.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Tony McMahon of Canon Lee Park, Pallasgreen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, Daughters Margaret and Claire; Sons David Tony Kevin and Colm; grandchildren Jack Ella Fia and Darragh, son in law, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law nephews, nieces cousins relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen on Friday from 6pm to 8pm with Requiem Mass on Saturday in Nicker Church at 11.30am

Burial afterwards in St Columbas Cemetery Pallasgreen.

The death has occurred of Derek Meade of Shanballa, Kilcornan.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Michael and Helen, sisters Linda and Mary, brothers Adrian and Michael, aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday from 5pm to 7pm at St John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan with Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Noonan of Clontemple, Ballingarry.

Beloved son of the late Paddy and Mary Noonan, Granagh. Survived by his loving wife Sheila, daughters Susan and Eilis, sons Martin, Patrick and Ian, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners, his adoring seven grandchildren, his sisters Kay Moloney, Marie Loftus and Betty Curtin, his brothers Derry and Joe, great aunt Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O’Grady’s Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Friday from 6pm until 8pm.Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Fr. Colman Ryan. Late of Limerick City, the Diocese of Middlesbrough and Kingston on Hull, Yorkshire.

Survived by his brothers, William, Fr. Damian and Joseph; sisters-in-law Carmel and Ronnie, nephews and nieces, extended family.

Reposing on Sunday (November 24) at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Roxboro Road, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Tommy Connors of Creagh Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Danny and Bridget. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Jimmy, Danny, Michael and Pat, sister Julia (UK), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am at St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacecully at University Hospital Ennis) of Phil Dollery of Bruree, Limerick. Formerly of Goat Island and Sycamore Drive, Bruff and Caherass Nursing Home, Croom.

Beloved husband of the late Nora and dear father of Noel, PJ, Donal, Kevin, Geraldine and Ella. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville, (eircode P56YY15) on Friday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12noon with burial afterwards at Bruree Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nathan Lawlor (Hough) of Cois Deel, Rathkeale.

Beloved son of Gus and Catriona and loving brother of Jordan and Noah. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brothers, grandparents Sean and Teresa Hough and Ned and Kathleen Lawlor, aunts, uncles, cousins, Willie and Mary, relatives, neighbours and all his great friends.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale on Friday from 5pm -7pm with Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of Margaret O'Halloran (née Nicholas) of Summerville Gardens, South Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Limerick Leader). Dearly loved mother of Caroline, Trisha and Elaine. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Jim and Ciaran, grandchildren Dylan, Sean and Chloe, sisters-in-law Helen and Olive, brother-in-law Sean, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am at St. Joseph's Church, O’ Connell Avenue with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Philomena Penny (née Mc Inerney) of Dromroe, Rhebogue, Limerick. Late of Limerick School of Commerce, Mulgrave Street.

Beloved wife of the late Dick Penny. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, Des, Kieran, Helen, Richard and Brian, sister Una, brothers Frank and Niall, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Humanist Service at Cross' Funeral Home this Friday at 11am with burial afterwards at Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Day Care Centre. House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully, at St. John's Hospital) of Martin Ryan of Ardnareigh, Bruff. Late of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Ardkilmartin, Kilmallock.

Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Eileen, brothers Thomas and Robert.

Very deeply regretted by his sister in law Nora Ryan, nieces Catherine, Evelyn, Jacqueline, Sandra, Eileen and Margaret, nephews Bobby, David, Robert and Martin. Grandnephews, grandniece, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Davern's funeral home, Hospital, Co. Limerick, this Friday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Lough Gur.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 followed by burial in Bruff Cemetery.