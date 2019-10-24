Deaths in Limerick - October 24, 2019

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at UHL) of Joseph (Joe) Ward of Towerfield Crescent, Croom.

Deeply regretted by his sister Maureen (Canada), family and residents of Towerfield Crescent

Reposing on Friday at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church Croom.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon following by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm.

The death has occurred of Phyllis McNamara of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick.

Late of Clover Meats and The Park Nursing Home.

Very deeply regretted by sisters Frances and sister Sr. Ann, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Friday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards at Mount Saint Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home) of Anne (Annie) Moloney (née Furlong) of 'Orby', Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

Wife of the late Gus Moloney. Very deeply regretted by daughter Susan, Grandson Owen, son in-law Ted, sister Phyllis, brother Paddy, sister in-law Carmel, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandneices all other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am at St Brigid's Church with burial afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Camillus hospital) of Brigid O'Grady (née Pender) of Knocknagurteeny, Murroe.

Beloved wife of the late Harry and loving sister of the late Pat Pender. Sadly missed by her loving son Patrick, daughters Alicia and Mary Lou, son-in-law Barry, grandson Nigel, brothers Johnny and Jim, sisters Mary, Helen, Ann, Lucilla, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and William Downes, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am at Holy Rosary Church, Murroe with burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

House Private Please. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of John Flavin of Hillview Drive, Caherconlish.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, daughter Mary, sons Eddie and Barry, son-in-law Xavier, daughter-in-law Claudia, much loved grandchildren, Julien, Sophia, Isabella and Caitlin, neighbours and friends.

Private Cremation will take place on at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Joan Woulfe (née Enright) of Clash, Athea.

Beloved wife of the late Denis. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Jim (Athea) and Bobby (Ardagh), daughter Marie (Abbeyfeale), daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandson Denis and partner Jennifer, family friend Ted, brothers Tom, Patsy and John, sister Nellie, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Friday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards to Templeathea Cemetery.