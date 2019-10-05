Deaths in Limerick - October 5, 2019

The death has occurred (in Spain) of Liam Boyce. Formerly of Ballinaguile, Croagh, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his son Ryan, daughter Shannon and their mother Brenda, brothers John and Peadar, sisters Lena and Anne, auntie Helen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at St.John the Baptist Church, Croagh on Wednesday, October 9, for 12noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The death has occurred of Tom Dunne of Coolcappa, Ardagh.

Survived by his brothers Charlie and Kieran, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale on Tuesday from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to Coolcappa Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbradren cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eddie (Edward) Kiely of Ballynanty Road, Limerick. Late of Cliona Park, Moyross.

Predeceased by his parents Séan and Annette, brothers Christopher and John, and sister Veronica (O’ Neill).

Sadly missed by his loving brother Tony, sisters Dolores (Pearse), Teresa (Hogan), Mary (Platt), Christine (Fraser), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Lelia’s Church, Ballynanty.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with cremation service afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

The death has occurred of Gerry Prendergast of Sarsfield Park, North Circular Road, Limerick.

Late of Garryowen F.C. & Air Traffic Control, Shannon Airport.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, children Declan, Niall, Gearóid, Mike and Sorcha, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Lina, Deirdre, Maria and Shonagh, son-in-law Eamonn, sisters Lillian and Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5pm with removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (October 8) at 11am with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.