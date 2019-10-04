Deaths in Limerick - October 4, 2019

The death has occurred of Gerry Prendergast of Sarsfield Park, North Circular Road, Limerick.

Late of Garryowen F.C. & Air Traffic Control, Shannon Airport.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, children Declan, Niall, Gearóid, Mike and Sorcha, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Lina, Deirdre, Maria and Shonagh, son-in-law Eamonn, sisters Lillian and Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5pm with removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (October 8) at 11am with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Bourke of Highfield, Ennis Road, Limerick. Formerly of Claremorris, Mayo and late of Castletroy Golf Club.

Beloved husband of Marie and dearly loved father of Aileen, Karen, Sína and the late David.

Predeceased by his sister Maureen and brother John. Sadly missed by his loving sister Pauline, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.15am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sheila Doyle formerly Cooke (née Geraghty) of Phibsborough, Dublin. Formerly of Clonkeen, Lisnagry.

Missed by her daughters Sinéad and Leona, son Paul, granddaughters Ciara and Aoife, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law Danny, Eddie and Maria, her brothers and sisters, dear friends and her little dog Gizmo.

Arriving at St. Peter’s Church, Phibsborough, Dublin on Saturday for 10.30am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery, Barrington’s Bridge, Limerick arriving at 2.15pm approximately.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred (at CUH following an accident) of Tadgh Dwane of Mondellihy, Dromcollogher. Formerly of Feohanagh.

Predeceased by his brother Mike and sister Betty. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Catherine (Nee Harnett), brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Helen, Nora and Chris, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McCarthys's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm, followed by burial in local cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Dromcollogher Respite Care Centre

The death has occurred of Louis Haas of Shelbourne Park, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Jean (Whelan), brother-in-law Dan, nephew Keith and his wife Joanne, niece Jennifer and her husband Liam, extended family and friends.

Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

The death has occurred of Tess Hennessy (née O'Donnell) of Forest View, Kilfinane. Formerly of Effin.

Beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mam to Ber (Heelan) and Siobhan (Toale). Grandmother to Conor, James, Brian and Irene. Sister of Peg Casey and Frances Penney.

Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law John and Pearse; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, other relatives, many close friends and kind neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 midday at St Andrews Church Kilfinane with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Moloney (née Cronin) of Raheenagh, Ballagh.

Predeceased by her husband Edmond and son Gerard. Deeply regretted by her son Tom, daughters Margaret Keating, Mary Finlayson and Catherine Leavy; sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm at St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh with burial afterwards in Kileedy Cemetery.