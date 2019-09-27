Deaths in Limerick - September 27, 2019

The death has occurred of Peggy Bolger (née Cassidy), of Derravarragh Road, Caherdavin

Beloved wife of the late Tommy, dearest mother of Niall and the late David and loving sister of Breda, Patrick, Geraldine & the late Ita. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, Tina and Pollyanna, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, September 29 from 4pm. Removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, September 30 at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare.

Family flowers only please ~ donations in lieu to Shannon Ward, St. Camillus Hospital.

The death has occurred of Ann Coyle (née Quinn), of Garryglass Ave., Limerick City

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Sharron, Elayne, Denise, Pamela, Carol and Sarah sons Chris, Jonathan and Stephen, grandchildren, sister Geraldine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing Sunday, September 29, from 3.00pm with removal at 4.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Monday, 30th September, at 11.00am with buiral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Majorie Isobel Goodwin (née Bearup), of Killaloe, Clare and Limerick

On September 24, 2019, Peacefully at home after a short illness in the care of her daughters Heather and Jane and supported by the Milford Hospital Home Care Unit. Predeceased by her husband Freddie, deeply regretted by all her loving family.

Private cremation at Shannon Crematorium (family only), followed by a service on Monday, September 30, at 3pm at St. Flannan’s Cathedral, Killaloe, Co. Clare to celebrate her long and happy life. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Castletroy, Limerick or to the R.N.L.I

The death has occurred of Laurie Harte, of Cuan Mhuire, Bantry, Cork nad Newcastle West

On September 27, 2019, peacefully at his home in Cuan Mhuire, Bantry,

The beloved husband of Peg and brother of Pat. Sadly missed by his family, relatives and dear friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Monday September 30, at 12 noon in St. Finbarr’s Church, Bantry.

Cremation Private.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Bantry Care for the Aged, 1 Ard Mhuire, Hospital Road, Bantry.

The death has occurred of Adrian Kelly, of Killuragh, Cappamore

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, daughter Edel and son Aaron, grandchildren Ava, Thomas, William, Austin, Sophia and Alicia, sister Yvonne, Nephews Adam, Craig and Scott, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street Sunday, September 29 from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Monday, September 30 at 11.00am with Cremation afterwards for 1.00pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary Kenneally (née O'Connor), of Holy Cross, Rathkeale

Mary died peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Joe. Survived by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Saturday evening from 6-9pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church Rathkeale on Sunday for Requiem mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society.

The death has occurred of Dan Leahy, of Shanagolden and Tournafulla

Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Helen, son Anthony, daughter Christina, brother Mike, sisters Mary and Nora Anne, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, son-in-law, daughter in law and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home Shanagolden this Sunday evening from 6-8pm with removal to Shanagolden Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.