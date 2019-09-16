Deaths in Limerick - September 16, 2019

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Joey Madden of Meelick Road, Ballynanty, Limerick. Late of Castleconnell.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Loretta, daughter Una, son Luke, dad Mike, brothers, sisters, the extended O'Donnell and Madden families.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday (September 18) from 4pm to 5.30pm with removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (September 19) at 1pm with burial afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) White of Shanagolden of Ballylin Shanagolden. Formerly of Railway House, Rathkeale. Greyhound trainer.

Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Sheila, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, sisters-in-aw, kind neighbours, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Coolcappa Church on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbradren Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Annie Blackwell (née Egan) of Portnard, Cappamore.

Pre-deceased by her husband John and grandson Diarmuid (Cregan).

Survived by her daughters Mary (Fogarty), Sr. Helena (Tipperary), Breda (Deere), Ann (Ryan), and Connie (Cregan, Croom); sons Mike, Jim and P.J.; sisters Peggy Jones and Lizzy Moore (England), sister-in-law Sr. Consolata (Kilcock), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Tuesday from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 11.30am with burial afterwards in Abington cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully in her 101st year) of Bridie Considine (née McGrath) of Ballynanty, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Carmel and Mary and the late Annette and Adie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Pat and Anna, brother Haulie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (September 18) at 11am with burial afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Tony Kirwan of Downey Street, Killalee, Limerick. Late of Anco & Fàs, Raheen, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Cecilia, son Anthony, daughters Martina and Gillian, daughter-in-law Antionette, sons-in-law Damien O'Connor and John Broderick, grandchildren Damien Jnr., Jack, Jennifer, Hazel, Colin, Evan and Eva, brother-in-law Salvador Slattery and his wife Breda, the extended Kirwan and Slattery families, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (September 19) at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (extension).

House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Siegfried Lindheim of Millbrook, Ballyclough.

Beloved husband of Inge and dearly loved father of Ralf, Rita and Rainer.

Regretted by his daughter-in-law Deirdre (Hayes), sons-in-law Jimmy Roy Sain and Tommy Vidaurri, grandchildren Jessica, Kayt, Sohaila and Klaus, greatgrandchildren James, Brandon Lee and Ziggy, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday at 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John Neilan of College Park, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Lower Park, Corbally, Lenmac Services & Jackie Gleeson’s.

Pre deceased by his parents Eileen and Patsy, siblings Tim, Paul and Margaret Mulcahy.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Angie, children Sinead, Sarah and Aidan; sons-in-law Johnny Hayes and John O’Donoghue; grandchildren Jack, Rory, Cillian and Reece, sister Breda Mc Dermott, nephews, nieces, the extended Neilan and Fitzgerald families, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm, with removal afterwards to St. Patrick’s Church, Dublin Road.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (September 18) at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Johanna Stapleton (née Hogan). Late of Inchadrinagh, Newport, Tipperary and Bru Na Gruadan, Groody, Link Road, Castletroy, Limerick.

Mother of the late John.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Billy, sons Michael, Liam and Matt and their partners, granddaughter Katelyn Stapleton, sisters Sheila, Mary, Winnie and Eileen, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am at the Church of the most Holy Redeemer, Newport with burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The death has occurred (peacefully following a lengthy illness) of Ann Bowen (née Kirwan) of Clonmacken, Limerick city. Late of Limerick’s Live 95fm and Dublin Road, Limerick.

Survived by her husband Gerard, Sons Derek and Gerard, Daughters Lorraine, Sharon and Michelle, sons and daughters in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, extended family and many friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, Limerick with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Gerard Moroney of Raheen Gardens, Raheen, Limerick. Formerly of Crosshaven, Cork.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, children Shane, Jillian and Lynne, daughter-in-law Áine, sons-in-law Mauri and Phillip, grandchildren Eva, Anna, Naoise & Conor, brother Pat, sister Denise, brother-in-law P.J. and his wife Nina, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only; Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Yvonne Harte of St Francis Avenue, Askeaton.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Black Rock Clinic) of Ann McGrath (née Hickey) of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick. Formerly of O’ Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro.

Dearly loved mother of Thomas, Mary and Nicky. Sister of the late Teresa.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Tom, sisters Marie and Dolores, daughters-in-law Lisa, Karen, son-in-law Dean, grandchildren Meghan and Joseph, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Wednesday evening (September 18) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (September 19) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.