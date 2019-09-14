Deaths in Limerick - September 14, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully following a lengthy illness) of Ann Bowen (née Kirwan) of Clonmacken, Limerick city. Late of Limerick’s Live 95fm and Dublin Road, Limerick.

Survived by her husband Gerard, Sons Derek and Gerard, Daughters Lorraine, Sharon and Michelle, sons and daughters in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday (September 16) from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, Limerick.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (September 17) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Gabriel (Gaby) Gammell of Cregane, Charleville.

Deeply regretted by his wife Patricia (Pat) née Nash, son Cyril, brothers Joe, Billy and Gerard, sisters Mary (Collins) and Ann (Cremin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousin Tommy, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Malley Funeral Home’s on Sunday from 3.30pm until 5.30pm.

Remains will arrive at Holy Cross, Charleville on Monday for 11.30am Requiem Mass, followed by cremation in Shannon.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Gerard Moroney of Raheen Gardens, Raheen, Limerick. Formerly of Crosshaven, Cork.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, children Shane, Jillian and Lynne, daughter-in-law Áine, sons-in-law Mauri and Phillip, grandchildren Eva, Anna, Naoise & Conor, brother Pat, sister Denise, brother-in-law P.J. and his wife Nina, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (September. 16) from 5:30pm with removal to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only; Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Evelyn Lorigan (née Hickey) of Mountfune House, Murroe.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving children Owen, Audrey, Brian and Damien and their spouses and her grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Mountfune (V94 X8N3) on Sunday, September 15 from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church Murroe on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Abington cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee) of Liam Corbett of Gortroe, Newcastle West.

Husband of the late Rose, predeceased by his brothers James and Sean and sister Mai Cuigan. Sadly missed by his sons Sean and Liam, daughters Kate, Helena and Rosemary, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers Michael and Eddie, sister Helen, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at Knockaderry Church on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Calvery cemetery.

The death has occurred of Yvonne Harte of St Francis Avenue, Askeaton.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Monday (September 16) from 7pm to 8:30pm, with Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Maura Keating (née Murnane) of O'Connell Avenue, Limerick. Late of Cork City.

Dearly loved wife of the late John Timothy and loving mother of Seán, Eamonn, Eleanor, Carmel, Mary, Laura, Áine and Olive. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at the Coburg Street Funeral Home (Cork City), of Jerh O'Connor Ltd; on Sunday from 4.30pm until Prayers at 6pm.

Reception prayers on Monday in St. Patrick's Church, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork at 10.30am followed by Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards at St. Finbarr's Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Paul Kenny of Gortreagh, Croagh, Limerick. Late of Rathangan, Kildare.

Predeceased by his father Tansy. Survived by his loving wife Carmel (nee Madigan) daughters Reba, Mika and Donna, mother Ethna, sisters Caroline, Susan and Deirdre, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Remains will arrive at St John The Baptist Church, Croagh for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Black Rock Clinic) of Ann McGrath (née Hickey) of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick. Formerly of O’ Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro.

Dearly loved mother of Thomas, Mary and Nicky. Sister of the late Teresa.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Tom, sisters Marie and Dolores, daughters-in-law Lisa, Karen, son-in-law Dean, grandchildren Meghan and Joseph, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Wednesday evening (September 18) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (September 19) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ennis Road Care Facility) of Vincent Prendergast of Caragh Avenue, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, Limerick. Late of Limerick Inn, Caledonian A.F.C., Cecilian Musical Society and Garryowen FC.

Beloved husband of Molly, dearest father of John, Billy, Lorna and Julieanne, adored 'Dada Vin' to Anya, Zoe, Orla and Catherine and loving brother of Ralph, May, Annette & the late Frank, Cyril & Helen.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Heidi and Toni, sons-in-law Gordon and Chris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (September. 15) from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Christopher (Chris) Ryan of Towerfield Crescent, Croom. Father of the late Margaret.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Kay, son Christopher, daughters Rosemary and Elizabeth, granddaughter Eleanor, family circle, neighbours and her many friends.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Sunday at St. Mary's Church, Croom

Burial afterwards at Reilig Mhuire, Croom.