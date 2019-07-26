Deaths in Limerick - July 26, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully in Abbott Close Nursing Home) of Thomas O'Donnell of St Francis Avenue, Askeaton.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary; sons John, Thomas and Patrick; daughters-in-law Mary and Eva, brother John, sisters Peggy and Kathleen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Church, Askeaton on Saturday (July 27) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Beigh Cemetery, Ballysteen.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Alic Hogan of Bottomstown, Hospital, County Limerick.

Predeceased by his brothers P.P., Joe, Gerard, Michael and sisters, Helen and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (Maud) and his only daughter Sally; nieces Diana, Deirdre, Sara and Susan, nephews Brian and Edward, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Sunday from 5pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Knockainey at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in The Old Cemetery, Knockainey.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport) of Patrick (Patsy) Laffan of Brittas, Limerick. Formerly of Boher.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen Laffan (nee Ryan), daughters Mary, Meg, Catherine (Kathleen) Murphy and Therese Purcell; sons Pat and Richard, grandchildren Kate, Eimear, Aoife and Aidan, brothers Dickie Laffan and Rev. Thomas Laffan, daughter-in-law Brena, sons-in-law Donal & Liam, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends & neighbours.

Pre deceased by his sister Kathleen.

Reposing at St. Nicholas' Church, Boher on Sunday (July 28) from 5pm to 8pm followed by evening prayers. Requiem Mass on Monday (July 29) at 11.30am with burial afterwards at old Cemetery, Caherconlish.