Deaths in Limerick - July 2, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen) of Teresa Crowe (née O'Dwyer) of Towerhill, Cappamore. Formerly of Churchfield, Donohill, Tipperary.

Beloved wife of the late John and greatly missed by her daughters Maria (Daniels), Geraldine (Ahern) and Antoinette (Busteed); sons-in-law Matthew, John and Ripley, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren Aisling, James, Sean, Aoife, Abbie, Lucy, Patrick, Conor and Sophie, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore on Wednesday (July 3) evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Michael (The Fox) Dineen of Gregane Court, Caherconlish.

Brother of the late Connie and Nancy. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Pat and Johnny, sister-in-law Helen, brother-in-law Vincent, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Wednesday (July 3) from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 4) at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at UHL) of Sr Ita Doyle of the Convent of Mercy, Kilkee Road, Kilrush, County Clare, Formerly of Cullina, Cappamore.

Predeceased by her sister Joan and brother Jim.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Peggy, Mary-Jo and Lily, brothers John, George, Michael and PJ, Sisters of Mercy Community in Kilrush and Kilkee, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday (July 3) at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Shanakyle.

The death has occurred (peacefully at CUH) of John Gleeson of Hollygarth, Douglas, Cork. Formerly of Limerick – retired detective garda.

Beloved husband of the recently deceased Catherine (nee Ferguson). Sadly missed by his daughter Lynda (Gleeson-O’Neill), son-in-law Brian, grandsons Aaron and Darragh, brother-in-law Frank, sisters-in-law Margaret and Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Sullivans Funeral Home, Turners Cross, Cork on Wednesday (July 3) at 6.30pm to St. Columbas Church, Douglas. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Johnnie Hayes of Dromsally, Cappamore

Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, son Con; daughters Bridget, Josephine, Helena and Caitriona, daughter in law Rachael; sons in law Denis and Keith; grandchildren Katie, Emily, Sean, Niamh and Finn; sisters Sr. Nora and Mary Fitzgerald, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at Michael’s Church, Cappamore at 11.30am on Wednesday with burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Breda Moloney (née Ryan-George) of Toomaline, Doon

Wife of the late Mick and sadly missed by her loving sons Fr Gerard, Rodger and Tom; daughters Mary and Margaret, sister Sr. Margaret Mary, St. Mary’s of the Isle Convent, Cork, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am at Doon Parish Church. Burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

No flowers at Breda’s request.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Maura O'Keeffe (née Stanley) of Graigue, Adare. Late of Knockfierna, Ballingarry

Very sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy; daughters Lisa, Sharon and Ruth; son Aidan; grandchildren Ronan, Carla, Eamon, Cushla, Moya, Ruby, Elsie and Harris; sons-in-law Shane, Marc and Edmund; sisters Catherine, Marie and Gerardine, nieces Karen and Sophie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Requeim Mass at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare on Wednesday, (July 3) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

House private please. Donations to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Anne O'Neill (née Costelloe) of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Kieran O'Neill, family Eoin, Grainne and Henry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Bunty, Pa and Jack, sisters Mary and Olive, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Munchin's Church.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to St. Munchin's Community Centre for the elderly.

The death has occurred (peacefully in Caherass Nursing Home) of Carmel Reidy (née Carter) of Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick

Beloved wife of Tom and dearest mother of Sharon and Finbarr. Sadly missed by her brother Barry, sister Eva, Sharon’s partner Anthony, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Evan, Tamara, Amanda, Lauren, Ciara and Luke, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (July 3) at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Teresa Sheehan (née Madden) of Kyle, Bruff

Wife of the late William. Survived by her son Liam and daughter Martina, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Danielle, Laura, Darragh and Adam, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at Saint Mary's Church, Knockainey on Wednesday (July 3) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the Hill Cemetery, Knockainey.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.