Deaths in Limerick - June 21, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Carrigoran House, Newmarket On Fergus) of Anne Beacom (née Bromell) of Meelick, County Clare. Late of Thomondgate, Limerick and retired Teacher of St. Philomena's School, South Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late George Beacom. Very deeply regretted by her children Sinead, Ivan, Trevor and Georgina, nephew Nigel and his wife Sandra, son-in-law Fearghal, daughter-in-law Mariesa, grandchildren Cliona, Esme, Faye, Aidan & Melissa, nieces, nephews, the extended Bromell & Beacom families, large circle of friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Saturday from 3pm followed by removal at 4.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass Sunday (June 23) at 3pm followed by Private Cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, St. Munchin's Church, Restoration Fund.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Joan Chambers (née Lyons) of Corbally, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Ned. Dearly loved mother of John. Sadly missed by her loving sister Vina, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St Munchin's College Chapel, Corbally Road on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Leann Dundon of Plunkett Road, Askeaton.

Beloved daughter of Michael and late wife Ann, sister of Elaine, Jimmy, Michael Jnr, John Paul, Damien, Derek and Niall.

Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan’s Funeral Home, Askeaton on Sunday (June 23) from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Askeaton.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Askeaton.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ard Na Ri Nursing Home Bruff) of Margaret (Peggy) Heffernan (née Finn) of Milltown, Kilteely, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Tom.Deeply regretted by her son John (Monaghan), daughters Patricia Quirke (Bansha), Margaret Gubbins (Lough Gur), Mary Russell (Kilteely), Catherine Moloney (Pallasgreen), Josephine Horan (Donohill), Phyllis ( Ballingarry), sons in Law, daughter in Law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sister Phyllis, nephews, nieces extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen this Saturday at 6pm with removal to Kilteely church at 8pm. Requiem mass on Sunday (June 23) at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flower only donations if desired to the Alzheimers Socety.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Richard Mackessy of Ballintubber, Newcastle West.

Husband of the late Siobhán. Deeply regretted by his daughters Sinéad and Lorraine, brother Seán, son-in-law Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Saturday (June 22) between 6.30pm and 8pm.

Funeral will arrive at Raheenagh Church on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Margaret O'Donoghue (née Mann) of Kilbreedy, Kildimo.

Deeply regretted by loving husband Tim, daughter Niamh, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Sean and Cillian, her sisters Maria, Carmel, Cecilia and Elizabeth, brother Ger, cousins, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, friends and great neighbours.

Reposing in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan on Sunday (June 23) between 3pm and 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 24 at 12 noon in Kilcornan Church with burial afterwards at Kilcornan Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Nuala Taylor (née Winders) of Avondale Drive, Greystones, Limerick. Formerly of Percy Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin.

Beloved wife of Noel and dearly loved mother of Mark, Jill, David, Carol and Alan.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Carmel and Colette, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Monday (June 24) at 11am with cremation service afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Cancer Care West.

The death has occurred of Kayleigh Ryan (peacefully at Temple Street, Children's Hospital) of Galtee Drive, O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving parents Mary and Roger, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later