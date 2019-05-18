Deaths in Limerick - May 18, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of William Coffey of Vizes Court, St. Joseph's Street, Limerick. Formerly of Madden's Row, Lord Edward Street, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his dear friend Dolores DeCourcy and his close circle of friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place on at Tuesday (May 21) at 2pm in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue witih cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Donations if desired to St. John's Hospital.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at his home) of John (Jack) Cunningham of Croughafoil, Doon.

Predeceased by his infant son Patrick, brother Jim, sister Bridget (Criss). Beloved husband of Mary, and much loved father of Josephine, Stephen and Bridget. Sadly missed by his wife and children, brother Br. Muiris, sister Mary, sons in law John and Derek, grandchildren Emma, John and Sean, brothers in law, sister in law, nephew and niece, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Gretta Dawson (née O'Connell) of Carrickaroche, Galbally. Formerly of Knockainey.

Predeceased by her brother John and sister Noreen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Seán (& Mary), daughters Kay (McGrath, Fermoy), Margo (Walsh, Ballycahill, Hospital), brother Cal (Knockainey), sister Nellie (McGrath, Templemore), sons-in-law P.J. & Andy, brothers-in-law Jerry and Michael, sister-in-law Kitsy, grandchildren Andrea, Katie, Julie, Shauna, Maryrose, Eóin and Pádraig, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Margo Walsh’s residence at Ballcahill, Hospital on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 11.15am on Monday for 11.30am Mass with Burial afterwards in local Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin) of Mary Ahern of Tournafulla, Limerick. Late of Dublin.

Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews Kieran, Mary, Michael and Mary, all her other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Roche’s Funeral Home, Tournafulla on Sunday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla.

Requiem Mass on Monday (May 20) at 11am with interment afterwards in Tournafulla Cemetery.

The death has occurred (suddenly at Milford Hospice) of Nóirín Harnett (née Ryan) of Laught, Lisnagry.

Daughter of the late Mena. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her husband, Tony, sons, Séamus, Gearóid and Pádraig, dad Jimmy, sisters Bríd (Quinlan), Ber (O'Curry), Mary (Tobin), Anne (Allen), brother Joe, brothers-in-law, Pat, Joe, Eddie, Ticey and Liam, sisters-in-law, Margaret Ryan and Margaret Bourke, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, many great friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Ahane, on Sunday at 10am with burial afterwards in Killeenagarriff Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice and the Oncology Unit of UHL.

The death has occurred (following a short illness) of Catherine (Kathleen) Liston (née Cronin) of Direen, Athea. formerly of Bealkilla, Lixnaw, Co Kerry.

Pre-deceased by her sister Mary Foley, Killarney.

Beloved wife of Haulie, loving mother of Ian, Carol and Gillian, Daughter in law Bridget, sons in Law Liam and Dara, grandchildren JJ, Ellie-Mai, Molly, Liam Óg, Paddy and Mikie, brothers John and Jim, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence in Dirreen, Athea on Sunday (May 19) from 4pm-8pm with Requiem Mass at 12noon on Monday at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Burial Afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The death has occurred (peacefullyt at peacefully at Roseville Nursing Home) of Phyllis Kennedy (née Coughlan) of Meagher Avenue, Prospect, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John. Regretted by her loving sister Peggy, nieces, nephew, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Monday (May 20) from 5pm 6pm with removal afterwards to the Dominicans Church, Glenworth Street, Limerick.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 10.30am followed by burial in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Margaret (Peg) Lynch (née Meaney) of Ballinacourty, Lisnagry.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Anne Marie, son-in-law Darren, grandchildren Ava and Sophie, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law cousins, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Sunday, (May 19) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Joseph McNamara of Paddington, London. Late of Athlunkard Street, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his sisters Mary, Evelyn and Sylvia; brother George, nephew Troy, other relatives both in the UK and Limerick.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday (May 21) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (May 22) at 11am with burial afterwards at Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Tony McSweeney of Lansdowne Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick. Formerly of Hogan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Helen and Bridget, brother Tom, sister-in-law Arlene, nieces Diana, Deborah & Bernadette, nephew Jim, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives & friends.

Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Roadon Monday (May 20) at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacecfully at UHL) of Nancy (Áine) Quinn (née Clohessy) of Lisboy, Cappagh. Late of Adare and District Nursing Home. Formerly of Cathedral Place, Limerick.

Wife of the recently deceased Con. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Brian, daughter Sinéad Keehan, son-in-law Paul adored grandchildren Alex, Emma and Harry, Brian’s partner Lisa, brothers- in law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends, nieces and nephews.

Requiem Mass at Cappagh Church on Sunday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards at Cappagh Cemetery.