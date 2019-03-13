Deaths in Limerick - March 13, 2019

The death has occurred (suddenly at home) of Gerard Doherty of 'The Hamlet' Grange, Kilmallock.

Beloved husband of the late Ann (nee Burton) and sadly regretted by his sons Barry and Stephen; brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, the extended Doherty and Burton families and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Friday (March 15) from 6pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's Church, Grange.

Funeral Mass on Saturday (March 16) at 12.30pm with burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Gordon Sean Hamilton of Ballynash Foynes.

Deeply regretted by his parents Freddie and Teresa, Brother Rev. Fr. Joseph; Sisters Leona and Jean, Uncle, Aunts, nephews Mark and Adam, Niece Emma, relatives and many Friends.

Reposing at his residence this Thursday (March 14) from 3pm with removal at 6pm to Foynes Church.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge, Co. Kildare.

The death has occurred (suddenly at UHL) of Michael Jones of Nicholas Street, Limerick. Late of Rathbane, Limerick

Beloved husband of Margaret and dearest father of David and Ian. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Sarah and Marguerite, granddaughter Rose, brothers Tony, Pat, Robert and Tom, sisters Frances, Ann, Margaret, Bernadette and Helena and their families, the extended Spillane family, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, March 14, from 6pm to 7pm. Cremation will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Friday, March 15, at 12 noon.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Rita McCloskey (née Sargent) of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Clement and dearly loved mother of Sylvia, Ger, Clem and Tara.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Stephanie and Rickie, son-in-law David, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and wonderful neighbours.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully in his 94th year) of Samuel Warner of Fairview, Dublin. Formerly of Clontarf, Dublin and late of Bruree, Limerick

Beloved husband of the late Joan (Jo) and survived by his children Paula and Lynda, Brian and Sharon; grandchildren Thomas, Robert, Amy and Holly, his great-grandchildren Elliott, Aidan, Charlotte and Sam, Peter and Joani, the extended family, neighbours, fellow parishioners, Thelma and his many friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday (March 19) at 11am in Church of St. John the Baptist, Seafield Road West, Clontarf with burial afterwards at St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport) of Phyllis Brazil of Ard Coillte, Ballina, Tipperary. Late of Aspen Gardens, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Sean. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Noel and Anthony; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law Sandra and Helen; brothers Vincent and Don, sister Carmel, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Thursday (March 14) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Friday (March 15) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society (Limerick Branch)

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Gerard Byrne of Crecora Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Anthony; sisters-in-law Monica and Esther; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, this Wednesday (March 13) from at 5.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 14) at 1pm with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Stephen Crawford of Moyross, Limerick

Predeceased by his parents David and Mary. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter Stephanie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters Kay, Stella, Chris and Marie; brothers Joe, Martin and Gerard; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Removal from Cross’ funeral home this Wednesday at 6pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Cancer Research c/o Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of John Joe Geary of Kilmallock Road, Charleville, Cork. Late of Newcastle West.

Beloved husband of the late Joan and dear father of Declan, Catherine and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughter, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Reception into Holy Cross church on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Holy Cross Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Milward of Apartment 7, Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick. Late of Hunnington, UK.

Deeply regretted by her son Tony, sister Dolores Lynch, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, carer Shirley & friends.

Funeral arriving at Shannon Crematorium on Friday (March 15) for 3pm Service.

No flowers please

The death has occurred (in her 90th year) of Margaret O'Connor (née Lynch) of Ballinagoul Lower, Glin. Formerly of Chapel Street, Tarbert, County Kerry.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, son Kevin, two infant daughters, brother Danny and sisters Mary and Kitty.

Survived by her elder sister Nancy; children Thomas, Leo and Joanne; daughters-in-law Imelda and Anne; nephews Tommy and Billy (USA), twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren; grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Mill Street, Glin with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12noon with burial afterwards at Kifergus Cemetery Glin.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Anne O'Sullivan (née Hickey) of Glenquin, Strand. Late of Lyreacrompane, Kerry.

Wife of the late Davey. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Annette; sons Ben, Conor, Michael and David; brother, sister, daughter-in-law, seven precious grandsons, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Ashford Church.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30p with burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Joe Molloy of Hyde Villas, Hyde Road, Limerick.

Survived by his mother Pauline; sisters Majella and Charlotte; brothers Eddie, Gerry, also Mickie, Denis, Barry and Declan; daughters Joanne and Chantelle, grandchildren, uncles, aunts especially Mary (Pots), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 14) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Ger (Jed) Mulqueen of Ballynanty, Bruff.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ena; daughters Claire and Laura; brothers Tony and John; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at 6pm at Daffys funeral home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Meanus.

Funeral Mass at 12.30pm on Thursday followed by cremation service at 2.30pm at Shannon crematorium.