Deaths in Limerick - March 12, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Gerard Byrne of Crecora Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Anthony; sisters-in-law Monica and Esther; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (March 13) from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 14) at 1pm with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Stephen Crawford of Moyross, Limerick

Predeceased by his parents David and Mary. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter Stephanie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters Kay, Stella, Chris and Marie; brothers Joe, Martin and Gerard; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross funeral home on Wednesday from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Cancer Research c/o Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of John Joe Geary of Kilmallock Road, Charleville, Cork. Late of Newcastle West.

Beloved husband of the late Joan and dear father of Declan, Catherine and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughter, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Reception into Holy Cross church on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Holy Cross Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Milward of Apartment 7, Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick. Late of Hunnington, UK.

Deeply regretted by her son Tony, sister Dolores Lynch, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, carer Shirley & friends.

Funeral arriving at Shannon Crematorium on Friday (March 15) for 3pm Service.

No flowers please

The death has occurred (in her 90th year) of Margaret O'Connor (née Lynch) of Ballinagoul Lower, Glin. Formerly of Chapel Street, Tarbert, County Kerry.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, son Kevin, two infant daughters, brother Danny and sisters Mary and Kitty.

Survived by her elder sister Nancy; children Thomas, Leo and Joanne; daughters-in-law Imelda and Anne; nephews Tommy and Billy (USA), twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren; grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Mill Street, Glin on Wednesday (March 13) from 4pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12noon with burial afterwards at Kifergus Cemetery Glin.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Anne O'Sullivan (née Hickey) of Glenquin, Strand. Late of Lyreacrompane, Kerry.

Wife of the late Davey. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Annette; sons Ben, Conor, Michael and David; brother, sister, daughter-in-law, seven precious grandsons, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Ashford Church.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30p with burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Joe Molloy of Hyde Villas, Hyde Road, Limerick.

Survived by his mother Pauline; sisters Majella and Charlotte; brothers Eddie, Gerry, also Mickie, Denis, Barry and Declan; daughters Joanne and Chantelle, grandchildren, uncles, aunts especially Mary (Pots), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 14) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Ger (Jed) Mulqueen of Ballynanty, Bruff.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ena; daughters Claire and Laura; brothers Tony and John; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at 6pm at Daffys funeral home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Meanus.

Funeral Mass at 12.30pm on Thursday followed by cremation service at 2.30pm at Shannon crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell) of Thomas Sheehan of James Street, Sean Hueston Place, Limerick. Former taxi driver.

Beloved husband of the late Annie. Sadly missed by his loving children Gerard and Caroline; grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffins Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (March 12) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 13) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Gerard (Blondie) Mc Elligott of Fanningstown, Fedamore.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget; sons Gerard, Shane and Luke; daughter Sarah; grandsons Jack and Ciaran; granddaughters Katie and Lily; sisters Marie and Claire; daughters-in-law Deborah, Martha and Gillian; son-in-law Eoin and the extended Mc Elligott and Ryan families, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday (March 12) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 13) at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Patrick Duggan of Smith O'Brien Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday (March 12) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 13) at 11am with burial afterwards at Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, Co. Clare.

Flowers optional – donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.