Deaths in Limerick - March 11, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell) of Thomas Sheehan of James Street, Sean Hueston Place, Limerick. Former taxi driver.

Beloved husband of the late Annie. Sadly missed by his loving children Gerard and Caroline; grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffins Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (March 12) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 13) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Gerard (Blondie) Mc Elligott of Fanningstown, Fedamore.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget; sons Gerard, Shane and Luke; daughter Sarah; grandsons Jack and Ciaran; granddaughters Katie and Lily; sisters Marie and Claire; daughters-in-law Deborah, Martha and Gillian; son-in-law Eoin and the extended Mc Elligott and Ryan families, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday (March 12) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 13) at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Mercy University Hospital) of Patrick (Pat) Hickey of Model Farm Road, Cork. Formerly of formerly of Ballincollig Community Nursing Unit and late of St. Kilda’s, Western Road.

Dearly loved husband of Pauline (nee Good) and loving father of Alma, Eugene, Katherine, Albert, Paula, Julie, Paddy, Dorothy and Stephen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law Doreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. Removal on Monday evening at 6.00pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Western Road. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Model Farm Road.

House private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Noreen O'Keeffe (née Uí Shùilleabháin) of Castlequarter, Fedamore.

Predeceased by his son Finbarr and his brother Donal.

Deeply regretted by her husband Anthony, son Tómas, daughters Linda and Orla, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Sandra; grandchildren Aoife, Shauna, Flynn, Alex, Erin and Brae; brothers Diarmuid, Tadgh and Eonai; sisters Maura, Peggy, Betty, Sheila and Joan; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety, this Monday between 6pm and 7.30pm with Funeral arriving at St John The Baptist Church, Fedamore for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday (March 12).

Burial afterwards in Taylor’s Cross Cemetery. Family flowers Only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Breda Clancy (née Buckley) of Singland Drive, Dublin Road, Limerick. Formerly of Smith O'Brien Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael; sons Barry and Darragh; daughter Therese, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers, aunt Betty, the extended Buckley and Clancy families, neighbours & friends.

Removal from Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street at 6pm this Monday (March 11) to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1pm with burial afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Patrick Duggan of Smith O'Brien Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday (March 12) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 13) at 11am with burial afterwards at Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, Co. Clare.

Flowers optional – donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Michael Murphy of Ballyanna, Kilmallock.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose; sons Timmy, John, and Peter; daughters Rosemarie (Egan) and Catriona (Marker); sons-in-law Stephen and Andrew; daughters-in-law Deirdre and Síle; John's Fiancé Niamh Daly; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; grandchildren Jack, Kate, Roisin, Thomas, Aine, and Aoife; nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours, and a large circle of Friends.

Reposing this Monday evening from 6.30pm at the Church of the Holy Trinity Dromin, followed by evening prayers at 8pm. Funeral on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St James’ Hospital) of Nancy Punch (née Millar) of Mayorstone Park, Limerick. Formerly of Hogan Avenue, Kileely.

Beloved wife of Tony. Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers Anthony, Raymond, Gerard and Harry, sisters Mary, Teresa, Hannah and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Lelia’s Church, Kileely Road.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Brian Salt (Salter) of Cois na Coille, Murroe. Late of Kilmallock.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Collette; sons Brian, Richard, Billy and Paul; daughter Esther, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport this Monday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Cronin (née Meehan) of 80 Quarry Road, Thomondgate, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Ger, Tom, Leo, Brian, Anthony and Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew Paul Kelly (Canada), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home this Monday from 5pm to 8pm with Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church on Tuesday for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.