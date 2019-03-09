Deaths in Limerick - March 9, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at St James’ Hospital) of Nancy Punch (née Millar) of Mayorstone Park, Limerick. Formerly of Hogan Avenue, Kileely.

Beloved wife of Tony. Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers Anthony, Raymond, Gerard and Harry, sisters Mary, Teresa, Hannah and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Lelia’s Church, Kileely Road.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Brian Salt (Salter) of Cois na Coille, Murroe. Late of Kilmallock.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Collette; sons Brian, Richard, Billy and Paul; daughter Esther, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Monday (March 11) from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Olive Corboy (Ó Corrbuí) (née Carey) of Fairways, Glasnevin, Dublin. Late of Pallaskenry, County Limerick and Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her husband Mairtín. Mother of Olivia, Cóilín, Aileen, Geraldine, Niamh, Diarmaid and Máirtín and cherished grandmother and great grandmother.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, Dublin, from 4pm to 6.30pm this Saturday. Funeral Mass on Monday (March 11) at 12 noon at Our Lady & St Patrick Church, Puckane, County Tipperary.

Burial at Cloghprior Cemetery, County Tipperary.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Cronin (née Meehan) of 80 Quarry Road, Thomondgate, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Ger, Tom, Leo, Brian, Anthony and Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew Paul Kelly (Canada), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 5pm to 8pm with Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church on Tuesday for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Martin Mulcahy of St. Patrick's Road, Singland.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Annie; sons John and Cyril; daughters Miriam, Annette, Yvonne, Paula and Carmel; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother Fr. Sean, sister Maura, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm with Funeral arriving at St. Brigid's Church (St. Patrick's Road) for Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday. Burial afterwards in Ballysimon Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of James (Blue) Shinners of Ardnacrusha, County Clare . Late of Island Road, Limerick.

Survived by his wife Paula and children Cynthia, Jason and Adam; his mother Rita, daughters-in-law Acacia and Natalie; son-in-law Don; grandchildren Nathan, Grace, Logan, Sean, Darragh, Fionn and Rían; his brother Steven; sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Rita, other relatives and his many close friends.

Reposing at Griffins Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (March 10) from 3pm-5pm with Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Monday (March 11) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by private Cremation.

Strictly no flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.