Deaths in Limerick - December 31, 2018

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of John Dempsey of Claughaun Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of Limerick and Seal Swimming Clubs, Limerick Masters and Jury’s Hotel.

Pre-deceased by his daughter Anne and deeply regretted by his wife Maura; daughters Carole, Deirdre and Patricia; sons Mark and Shaun; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Joe, sister Jean, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (January 3) from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday (January 4) at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Firstlight.ie.

The death has occurred (following a short illness) of JJ Donegan of Dumont, New Jersey, USA. Formerly of No. 2 Ashill, Kilmallock. President of the Bergen Irish Association, New Jersey.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, his son Dylan and Emily (Dylan’s fiancée); his son Shane and Danielle (girlfriend) and his son Pierce and Chrissie (girlfriend); sisters Helen, Catherine, Josephine and Mary Theresa; brothers Michael, Tadgh, Kieran, Thomas, Liam Joey and Noel; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece and grandnephews, aunts Mary Carroll (Howth), Kathleen Donegan (Ardkilmartin) and Joanie Dunne (Oola), uncle Jerry Carroll (Howth), cousins, friends here in Ireland and in the USA.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated for JJ in S.S Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock on Wednesday (January 2) at 7pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Tom Sherlock of Kickham Avenue, Prospect, Limerick. Late of Meelick, County Clare and Limerick Corporation.

Pre-deceased by wife Mary and infant sons Joseph and Martin. Deeply regretted by his children Mary (Naughton), Majella, Tom, Catherine (Gleeson) and Therese (Long); daughter-in-law Norrie; son-in-law Donie (Son-in-law Rory deceased), grandchildren Patrice, Ross, Sean, Nikole, Cian, Daniel, Aidan and Mark, great-grandchildren, sister Chris, brother Joe, sisters-in-law Mairéad ajnd Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (January 1) from 4pm with Removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (January 2) at 11am with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Seamus Ryan of Fairyfield motors, Lemenagh More, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare. Late of Castleconnell and ESSO.

Deeply missed by his loving family wife Ann, daughters Jean (Hogan), Jennifer and Lisa, son-in-law Tommy Hogan, grandchildren Fionn and Charlie, sisters Nuala, Angela, Marion, Noreen and Majela, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Mc Mahon’s Funeral Home, Shannon this Monday (New Year’s Eve) from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Remains arriving for Funeral Mass at Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon on Tuesday (January 1) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Illaunamanagh Cemetery, Shannon.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Samaritans.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Phyllis Heffernan (née Meaney) of Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Mayorstone.

Beloved wife of the late Danny and dearly missed mother of Tom, Donal, Liam, John, Joe and Ruth. Sadly missed by her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her beloved 15 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, Milford nursing home staff and friends.

Removal arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy this Tuesday (January 1) at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Padraig Harvey of Tullow, Newport, Tipperary. Formerly of O’Malley Park, Limerick and Late butcher at Superquinn and Supervalu.

Survived by his parents Paddy and Bridie (née O’Connor), his partner and best friend Mary (née McDonagh), his brothers and sisters and extended family.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport this Monday (New Year’s Eve) from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, (January 1) at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

No Flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research Foundation.

The death has occurred of Sr. Maria Goretti (Mary) Fitzgerald. Sisters of Charity of St. Paul the Apostle, St Paul's Convent, Selly Park, Birmingham B29 7LL and formerly of Ballinamuddy, Galbally, Limerick.

Interment took place in Selly Park Convent, Birmingham, on December 3, 2018. Memorial Mass will be held on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 1.30pm in the Church of Christ the King, Galbally.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Michael Costello of Gouldavoher, Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, children Declan, Mike, Eileen & Sinéad, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters, brother, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary this Monday (New Year’s Eve) from 5.30-7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Tuesday (January 1) for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (in her 95th year, peacefully at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock) of Nora Morrrissey of Martinstown, Kilmallock.

Deepy regretted by her cousins, relatives, very kind Neighbours, and her many friends especially those in the Maria Goretti Nursing Home.

Reposing this Wednesday (January 2) from 7pm at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Martinstown.

Funeral Mass at 12midday on Thursday with burial afterwards at Kilbreedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Ann Hanley of Dooradoyle, Limerick and Creeves Cross Shanagolden. Late of UHL Biochemistry Lab.

Daughter of the late Tom and Ellen; beloved sister of Pat, Timmy, Thomas and the late Sheila, sisters-in-law Sheila, Angela, Marie, nieces and nephews Elaine, Ruth, Helena, Fiona, David, Bernadette, Tommy, Ellen, cousins and her many friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Wednesday (January 2) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Thursday (January 3) at 12 noon followed by burial at Kilbradran Graveyard.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John (Jack) Dore of Ballyowen, Ballagh, County Limerick.

Father of the late Mary, sadly missed by his daughter Margaret (Kiely), grandchildren Thomas and Leanne, special friend Moss Kiely, sisters Nora Harrold and Nancy O'Sullivan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Tuesday (January 1) from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.