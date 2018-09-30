Deaths in Limerick - September 30, 2018

The death has occurred (in London) of Mary Theresa McNamara of Limerick city.

Widow of the late James Daniel McNamara. Survived by her son Jim McNamara and his partner Teresa; daughter Mary Higgins (nee McNamara) and her husband Michael, grandson Anthony Higgins, granddaughter Siobhan Fairbrother (nee Higgins) and great-grandson Frank Fairbrother.

Remains will be removed from London to Ireland on Thursday (October 4) and will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street for 11am Funeral Mass on Friday, (October 5) followed by burial in Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward Arthur (Ted) Watkins of Ballykennedy, Ballingarry, County Limerick. Late of Innishannon, County Cork and Formerly of Lichfield, England.

Beloved husband of the late Barbara and and father of Jane, Tim and Beverly. Grandfather of Adam, Andrew, Claire and Deirdre. Brother of Betty, Margaret and the late John, Brian and Leslie.

Reposing at O’Grady’s Funeral Home, Ballingarry for prayers on Wednesday (October 3) at 1pm.

Funeral afterwards at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork arriving at 4pm. Family flowers only -donations in lieu to Milford Hospice, Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully in her 97th year) of Bridget (Bridie) Fox (née Martin) of Larchwood Avenue, Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin.

Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) and loved mother of John, Tom, Robby, Vincent, Colman and the late Eamon.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Kitty, brother Billy, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours, friends and her devoted carers.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Glenroe Graveyard.

The death has occurred (Peacefully at her home) of Patricia Enright (née Flynn) of Woodville Lodge, Fossa, Killarney, County Kerry. Formerly of Cullinagh, Newcastle West, County Limerick.

Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Darren, Claire and Aisling and much loved daughter of Eileen and the late Martin Flynn.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sister May Philips, brother Martin (Glasgow), her mother-in-law Nancy Enright, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at her family home until 6pm this Sunday with Funeral arriving at Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

The death has occurred (at University Hospital Kerry after a short illness) of James (Jim) Harnett of Convent Street, Castleisland, County Kerry. Late of The Hill, Abbeyfeale, County Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Doreen (Dodo) and sadly missed by his loving sons John and Maurice; brother Connie; sisters Margaret and Kathleen (England) brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland this Sunday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday (October 1) at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit UHK. c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.