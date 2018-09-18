Deaths in Limerick - September 18, 2018

The death has occurred (at St Paul’s Nursing Home) of Fr. Antóin Ó Tuathaigh.

Dearly-loved brother of Áine (RIP), Máirín (Uí Bhriain) and Gearóid. Mourned by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and by the Bishop and fellow priests of the diocese of Limerick.

Reposing at St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Saint Nessan’s Road, Dooradoyle this Tuesday evening (September 18) from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of John M. Harty of Breska, Clarina.

Husband of Margaret and dearly loved father of Eleanor, William, Anne and John.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-Law Mary and Cora, Son in law Gerry, beloved grandchildren Jane, Tara, Hannah, Josephine, Jonathan, Ian, Claire and Cormac, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home this Tuesday until 7pm.

Removal to St. Josephs Church, Ballybrown this Wednesday for requiem mass at 12noon.

Burial will take place afterwards in Kilkeedy cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Thomas White of Ards, Ballyagran.

Son of the late Tom and Eileen White (nee O'Leary).

Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Thursday (September 20) from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran.

Requiem Mass on Friday (September 21) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Newtownshandrum Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Stephan Roche of School Avenue, Tervoe, Clarina.

Survived by his mother Maria, brother Philip and sisters Emily and Aoife. son of the late Patrick Roche.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Wednesday (September 19) with removal on Thursday at 2pm for cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2.30pm.

The death has occurred (Peacefully in England) of Josephine O’Sullivan (née O'Connor) of Dromhall Park, Killarney, County Kerry. Formerly of Glin, County Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of the late John. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her children Carol, Michael, Danny and Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Breda and Nellie, brother Thomas, relatives and many friends.

Josephine's ashes will be interred with her late husband and son in Killarney.

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of Bríd Griffin (née Barrett) of Lower Carey`s Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Seamus and dearest mother of James, Sharon and Annmarie. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Helen, Mary, Catherine and Margaret, brother Pat, sons-in-law Arthur & Mark, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren Eoghan, Emilia & James, uncle Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (September 19) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Saviour’s Dominican Church.

Funeral Mass on Thursday following by burial ay Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only please ~ Donations if desired to Milford Hospice or UHL Oncology Dept.