Deaths in Limerick - September 6, 2018

The death has occurred of Ava Powell (aged 18 following a car accident in New Zealand).

Beloved daughter of Vikki and Pat Powell and sister of Scarlett.

Deeply regretted by her grandmother Deirdre Powell (Moyross), aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in New Zealand.

Memorial Mass will take place on Monday (September 10) at 7.30pm in Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, Limerick

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Camillus Hospital) of Thomas Patrick Byrne of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick. Late of ESB, Ardnacrusha.

Beloved husband of Celine and dearly loved father of Kieran, Sheila and Liam.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Yvonne and Dor, beloved eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (September 8) at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Kieran Hanlon of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Caroline.

Survived by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Friday (September 7) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (September 8) at 10am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of Eugene O’Malley of Madaboy, Murroe. Formerly of Howmedica, Raheen.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen and his sons Owen and Gerard; daughters Siobhan and Carol; daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe at 11.30 am this Friday (September 7) with burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of Anthony (Tony) Quinlivan of Colbert Park, Janesboro, Limerick. Late of CIE & Caledonians FC.

Beloved husband of Gloria and dearest father to George, Deirdre and Aileen.

Deeply regretted by his wife and children; daughter-in-law Ber; sons-in-law Kieran and Peter; grandchildren Darragh and Evan.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Friday (September 7) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Burial on Saturday after 10am Mass at Mount St. Lawrence Extention Cemetery.

House private please, family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

The death has occurred (suddenly in France) of Robert Tobin of St. Paul de Vence, Adare.

Survived by his mother Margaret; wife Laura; sons Liam and Francesco; sisters Angela, Maighread and Cliodhna; bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal will arrive at Holy Trinity Abbey, Adare this Friday (September 7) at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial at St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.