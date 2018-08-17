Deaths in Limerick - August 17, 2018

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Iseult Kelly (née Ní Mhóráin) Malahide, Dublin. Formerly of Chilanga, Zambia; Mungret, County Limerick and Blackrock, County Dublin.

Sadly missed by her husband Chris, sons Piaras and Feidhlim, brothers Feargal, Eoin and Conall, sister Muireann, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock, this Saturday (August 18) from 3pm to 5pm.

Removal on Monday (August 20) to Mount Jerome Crematorium Chapel arriving for 3pm Funeral Service.

Cremation thereafter in Mount Jerome.

The death has occurred (at Marymount Hospice, Cork) of Presley Osaretin of Allow Hill, Freemount, County Cork. Late of Croom, County Limerick.

Beloved husband of Margaret and loved father of sons Oisin and Kaelin and daughter Neesha.

Reposing at Joe and Mary Lenihan's residence, Cois Abhainn, Athlacca (V35 WF84), this Friday from 6pm to 8pm.

Remains will arrive at The Holy Trinity Church on Saturday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 3.30pm with burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at Crumlin’s Children’s Hospital) of Liam Ryan of Beechwood Drive, Greystones.

Son of Colm and Dorothy and brother to Aoife and Ciara.

Surived by his parents, sisters, grandparents Tom & Dorothy Shine and Jim & Maura Ryan, uncles, aunts, cousins and his extended family.

Reposing at his home this Friday (August 17) for family only.

Remains will arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday, August 18, for Mass of the Angels at 12noon.

Private cremation will take place afterwards.

Family flowers only - Donations, if desired, to Children’s Ark, UHL or Crumlin Childrens Hospital.