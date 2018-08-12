Deaths in Limerick - August 12, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael (Mick-Joe) English of St. Mary's Terrace, Cappamore.

Predeceased by his sister Biddy (Eade). Deeply regretted by his loving brother Willie, sisters Mary and Kitty (Fowles), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore this Sunday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Michael’s Church, Cappamore.

Requiem Mass Monday (August 13) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred (following a short ilness) of Patrick Hedigan of Galbally, Limerick. Late of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Son of the late Jerry & Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Iris, daughters Alana & Verna, brothers Matt (Dublin), John (Galballly), Noel (Macroom), sisters Eda (Molloy, Tramore), Ann (Freeman, Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

Burial has taken place in Johannesburg.

Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, August 16 in Christ the King Church, Galbally at 7pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Rose Meehan (née Bourke) of Dooradoyle, Limerick. (Formerly of Gillogue, County Clare).

Beloved wife of Gerry. Dearly loved sister of Maureen (Ahern), Patrick and Bernadette and the recently deceased Dominic.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday (August 13) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Parteen.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred of Celine Murphy (née McGrath) of Elm Place, Rathbane, Limerick. Late of O'Malley Park, Southill.

Wife of the late John and deeply regretted by son John; daughters Margaret and Trish; grandchildren Sarah, Emma, Eoghan, Cian, Oran, Niamh and Sean; great-grandchildren, Harry and Holly, brother Foncie; sisters Myra, Rita (Collins); daughter-in-law Paula; sons-in-law John and Eugene and all other relatives and many friends.

Reposing this Sunday (August 12) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday (August 13) at 11am, with burial afterwards to Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.