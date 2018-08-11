Deaths in Limerick - August 11, 2018

The death has occurred (following a short ilness) of Patrick Hedigan of Galbally, Limerick. Late of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Son of the late Jerry & Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Iris, daughters Alana & Verna, brothers Matt (Dublin), John (Galballly), Noel (Macroom), sisters Eda (Molloy, Tramore), Ann (Freeman, Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

Burial has taken place in Johannesburg.

Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, August 16 in Christ the King Church, Galbally at 7pm.

The death has occurred (at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock) of Mary Carey (née Mulqueen) of Ballygibba North, Kilmallock.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, daughter Anne Marie, sons Pat, Mike, Jim & Joey; sisters Kitty and Judy, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Saturday from 7pm at Daffy's funeral home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 8.30pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church Kilmallock.

Burial in the local cemetery on Sunday after 12noon requiem Mass.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Rose Meehan (née Bourke) of Dooradoyle, Limerick. (Formerly of Gillogue, County Clare).

Beloved wife of Gerry. Dearly loved sister of Maureen (Ahern), Patrick and Bernadette and the recently deceased Dominic.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday (August 13) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Parteen.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred of Celine Murphy (née McGrath) of Elm Place, Rathbane, Limerick. Late of O'Malley Park, Southill.

Wife of the late John and deeply regretted by son John; daughters Margaret and Trish; grandchildren Sarah, Emma, Eoghan, Cian, Oran, Niamh and Sean; great-grandchildren, Harry and Holly, brother Foncie; sisters Myra, Rita (Collins); daughter-in-law Paula; sons-in-law John and Eugene and all other relatives and many friends.

Reposing on Sunday (August 12) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday (August 13) at 11am, with burial afterwards to Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Charles Crowley of Friarstown, Ballyclough, Limerick. Late manager of Roches Stores, formerly of Dunmanway County Cork.

Beloved husband of Winnie and dearly loved father of Ger, Marian, Bernice, Colm and Cathal.

Sadly missed by his son-in-law Pat; daughters-in-law Mairead, Tania and Sinead; grandchildren Caoimhe, Eoghan, Eimear, Megan, Kate, Maeve and Cian, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Saturday (August 11) from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem mass on Sunday (August 12) at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Mungret Old Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.