Deaths in Limerick - August 10, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Rose Meehan (née Bourke) of Dooradoyle, Limerick. (Formerly of Gillogue, County Clare).

Beloved wife of Gerry. Dearly loved sister of Maureen (Ahern), Patrick and Bernadette and the recently deceased Dominic.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday (August 13) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Parteen.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred of Celine Murphy (née McGrath) of Elm Place, Rathbane, Limerick. Late of O'Malley Park, Southill.

Wife of the late John and deeply regretted by son John; daughters Margaret and Trish; grandchildren Sarah, Emma, Eoghan, Cian, Oran, Niamh and Sean; great-grandchildren, Harry and Holly, brother Foncie; sisters Myra, Rita (Collins); daughter-in-law Paula; sons-in-law John and Eugene and all other relatives and many friends.

Reposing on Sunday (August 12) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday (August 13) at 11am, with burial afterwards to Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Charles Crowley of Friarstown, Ballyclough, Limerick. Late manager of Roches Stores, formerly of Dunmanway County Cork.

Beloved husband of Winnie and dearly loved father of Ger, Marian, Bernice, Colm and Cathal.

Sadly missed by his son-in-law Pat; daughters-in-law Mairead, Tania and Sinead; grandchildren Caoimhe, Eoghan, Eimear, Megan, Kate, Maeve and Cian, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Saturday (August 11) from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem mass on Sunday (August 12) at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Mungret Old Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Tina Greensmyth. Resident of the Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore, Limerick. Formerly of Russelstown, Monard, Tipperary.

Predeceased by her father Billy, mother Lena, sister Cecelia and brother Martin.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Maureen, Frances, Margaret and Eileen, brothers Liam, Pat and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and the management and caring staff of the Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore.

Reposing at Our Lady of Limerick Church, Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore this Friday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead at 11.30am with burial afterwards at St. Michaels Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Noel Harris of Bengal Terrace, Limerick. Musician and late of ESB.

Deeply regretted by his loving family and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm. Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium on Saturday at 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.