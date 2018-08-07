Deaths in Limerick - August 7, 2018

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Kathleen (Kathy) Tier (née Molloy) of Pineview Gardens, Moyross, Limerick. Late of Boston, USA.

Very deeply regretted by her loving son Gerard and his partner Kira, grandson Noah, sister Roseann, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (August 8) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Corpus Christi Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 9) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick) of Declan O'Flynn of North Road, Coolaboy, Dromcollogher. Formerly of Kanturk, County Cork.

Beloved husband of Bridget (nee Costello) and devoted father of Sean, Tiernan and Josh. Son of the late Neily (Gurteen, Kanturk, Co Cork).

Deeply cherished by his mother Anne, loving brother of Helena and Neilus, uncle of Angelina, Jacqueline, and Callum.

Reposing at McCarthys Funeral Home, Dromcollogher on Wednesday (August 8) from 6pm to 8pm.

Remains will arrive at St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher on Thursday (August 9) at 12.15pm for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Dromcollogher Cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Catherine’s Nursing home,) of Elizabeth (Betty) Frawley of Beechwood Gardens, Newcastle West. Formerly of Castlemahon.

Deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen (McGovern), brothers John and Raymond, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends.

Reposing at St Catherine's Nursing Home on Wednesday(August 8) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 9) at 11.30am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West with Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred (peacefully at The Mater University Hospital Dublin) of Sean Brennan of Gortroe, Colmanswell, Charleville.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Ryan and Tara. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, father Steve, sisters Elaine and Pauline, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home until 8pm this Tuesday with reception into Colmanswell Church on Wednesday (August 8) for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Mater University Hospital, Dublin or The Mercy University Hospital, Cork.