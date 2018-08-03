Deaths in Limerick - August 3, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully at Thorpe’s Nursing Home, Clarina) of Una Long (née O'Flaherty) of Linden Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Billy. Very deeply regretted by her loving family – sons Tim, Joe and Ray; daughter Natalie; grandchildren Claire, Mark, Roy, Joshua, Moya and Zoe; great-grandchildren Rhianna, MJ, Hazel, Noah and Indie - Rose; brother Christy, sister Anna (Mc Darby), son-in-law Ger, daughters-in-law Juana & Catherine, all other relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Sunday (August 5) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Roxboro Road. Requiem Mass Monday (August 6) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Maurice Walsh of River Valley Swords, County Dublin. Formerly of Newcastle West, County Limerick.

Brother of the late Willie and Gerard; Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy (née McDermott), sisters Mary and Joan, brothers Sean, Paddy, Joe and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday (August 5) from 4pm to 8pm with removal on Monday morning to St. Finian's Church, River Valley arriving for 11 o'clock Mass.

Burial afterwards at Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers only please – dDonations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Frances Franklin. Late of London, England and Drombanna, County Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Bridget; sisters Nora (Madden), Lucy Baker (Dunvullen), Ann McCormack (Drombanna) and Madge Russell (Hull, UK).

Deeply regretted by his adoring sister Sr. Teresa Frankin (St. Joseph's Convent, Liverpool), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to follow.

The death has occurred (peacefully following short illness) of Gerard (Gers) Hanafin of Kilmeague, Kildare. Late of Castletown, County Limerick and London, England.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Mandy; daughter Sharon; sisters Mary and Eileen; brothers John and Seamus; grandchildren Adam, Lee and Emma, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas this Friday (August 3) with prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred (peacefully in St. Clare’s Ward, Cashel) of Anne (Hannie) Ryan-Con .Retired district nurse. Late of Moanduff, Doon, Kildare and Lakelands, Tipperary.

Predeceased by her brothers Dan and Dick; sisters Amy, Biddy and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her sister Mary (Doon), brothers Paddy (Doon), Michael (Corbally, Limerick), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon on Saturday (August 4) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Doon Parish Church.

Requiem Mass Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Teresa McCarthy (née O'Connor) of Devon Road, Templeglantine.

Beloved wife of Jerry; mother to Mary, Geraldine, Tony, Jimmy and Gerard; adored grandmother to her eleven cherished grandchildren Diarmuid, Aoife, Noelle, Michelle, Emily, Evan, Kevin, Jamie, Shane, Mark and Danny.

Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale at 8pm this Friday (August 3) Friday to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Mary (Molly) Reynolds (née Houston) of Corbally House Nursing Home, Limerick. Formerly of Kincora Road, Clontarf, Dublin.

Beloved wife of the late Dudley and dearest mother of Nigel, Avril and Peter. Dearly missed by Sandra, Sarah, Katherine, Lizi and Mark, her extended family and friends.

Funeral Service in St John the Baptist Church, Seafield Road, Clontarf on Saturday (August 4) at 12noon followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only - donations in lieu to Sightsavers.ie.