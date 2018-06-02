Deaths in Limerick - June 2, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of Kathleen Noonan (née Elliott) of Spittle, Ballylanders, County Limerick.

Wife of the late David. Sadly missed by her sons David, DJ, Colm and Ivan; daughter Martina, grandchildren; brothers Donie and Jack; sister Margaret (Sheehy); daughters-in-law Margaret, Kay, Catherine and Lorraine; son-in-law Dave, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders this Sunday (June 3) from 4pm to 7pm with Reception into The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders, on Monday at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home) of Elsie Lowes (née Doupe) of Ballingrane, Askeaton, County Limerick.

Wife of the the late Peter. Survived by her sons Bev and Declan; daughter Alma, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Adare Methodist Church on Sunday between 6pm and 8pm followed by prayers.

Funeral Service will take place at Adare Methodist Church on Monday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Ballingrane cemetary.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alhzeimers Unit Adare.

The death has occurred (at St Vincent's University Hospital) of Christa Stockil (née Froning) of Dublin and late of Limerick city.

Pre-deceased by her husband Edward Denham-Stockil and daughter Margaret. Sadly missed by her children Gillian, Valerie and Priscilla (Cilla) and her grandchildren Andrew, Sionnan, Alex, Ian and Saoirse.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday (June 5) at 11am in Grosvenor Road Baptist Church, Rathmines, Dublin 6 followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to St.Vincent’s Foundation.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Camillus’ Hospital) of Hilda McNamara (née Keyes) of Thomondgate, Limerick.

Wife of the late Sean and mother of Anne, Christopher, Brendan, Michael, Nicky, Bridget, Maria and the late Johnny and Tony.

Very deeply regretted by her children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Sunday (June 3) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Munchin’s Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday (June 4) at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount. St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Vincent McCarthy of Abbot Close Nursing Home Askeaton, County Limerick

Deeply regretted by his sisters Pauline and Bridie, brothers Noel and Mike, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton on Sunday (June 3) from 6 to 8pm.

Remains will arriving at St Mary's Church, Askeaton on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of John Corbett of Clonkeen, Lisnagry, Limerick.

Loving son of the late Frances and Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving brother James and sister Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Saturday, (June 2), from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (June 3) at 11.30am burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at home) of Paul Sheehan of East Singland Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Late CIE.

Regretted by his loving wife Maureen, children Michael, Adrian, Deirdre, Patrick, David, Karen; their partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Sunday (June 3) from 3pm followed by removal at 4.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Monday (June 4) at 10am. Followed by private Cremation.

Flowers optional. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.