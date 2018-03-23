Deaths in Limerick - March 23, 2018

The death has occurred (peeacefully) of Ann Cregg (née McGrath) of Garrienderk, Effin, Limerick. Formerly of Sarsfield St. Kilmallock.

Wife of the Late Paddy.

Very deeply regretted by the loving Cregg and McGrath familes, Alan's partner Helen Trehy, relatives and large circle of friends. R.I.P

Reposing at her residence in Garrienderk on Saturday (March 24) between 4pm and 7pm. Remains will arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock on Sunday 4pm Mass.

Burial Afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at CUH) of Neddy Kirby of Church Street, Mitchelstown, Cork. Late of Tully, Glenroe and formerly of Ballybrien, Ballylanders, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Annemarie (nee Keating) and loving father of Martin, Anna, Maria, Clara, Regina, Michael and Peter. Brother of the late Jimmy, Michael and John.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Shane, Noel and John; daughter-in-law Tara; grandchildren Keelan, Olivia, Michael and Amelia; brothers Martin and Dinny; sisters Mary (Coleman) and Catherine (Morrissey); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Sunday evening (March 25) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Mitchelstown Parish Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday (March 26) at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Tom Lynch of Ferndale, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine (née Glynn), children Sam, Ellie, Sarah and Hugh; grandchildren Harry, Clodagh, Isobel, Molly, Hannah and Sylvie; sons-in-law David and Bill; daughter-in-law Sinead; brothers Paddy and Dermot; sister Marie, other family and many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home) of Ger Cusack of Farranshone, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Eileen. Dearly loved father of Niall, Kieran and Anne.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Patricia and Anne, son-in-law Adrian his beloved grandchildren Mairéad, Ciarán, Conor, Fiona, Clare, Niamh, and Ciara, brothers Tom and Leonard, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Hanora (Nora) Doran (née O'Connor) of Barnagurraha, Anglesborough, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Jim.

Deeply regretted by her sons Jim and Willie; brothers John, Tom, Patsy and Liam; sisters Mary O' Gorman, Black Road, Skeehenarinky; Ellen Peyton, USA; Hannah Donovan, Cork; Bridget Whelan, Ardfinnian; Willie’s Partner Marie; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally this Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral will arrive at Anglesborough Church at 8.45pm with requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean Kiely of Cosgrove Park, Moyross. Formerly of Kileely, Limerick.

Husband of the late Mary and deeply regretted by his five sons, five daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm this Friday with removal at 6.30pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Peter Ward of Kilbreedy East, Kilmallock.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

Reposing from 6pm this Friday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 8pm to SS. Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 midday followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium.