Deaths in Limerick - March 16, 2018

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Joe Boohan of Gortgarralt, Fedamore, Limerick

Beloved brother of the late John and Dan.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary (Mellett) and Kathryn (Casey), brother William, brothers-in-law Eamonn and Tom, sisters-in-law Anne and Jacqui, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Funeral takes place at 2pm on Monday with burial afterwards at the Old Cemetery, Fedamore.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Casey (née Ryan) of Church Road, Croom. Formerly of Ruthland Street, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Eddie, son Joseph, daughters Majella (Shaw), Fidelma (Ryan), Eda (Ranahan) and Helen (O'Sullivan), adoring grandchildren Keith, Aiden, Orlan, Aimee, James, Seán, Shauna, Charlie, Eddie, Eoin and Alison, sons-in-law Declan, George and Rob, daughter-in-law Gemma, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Croom.

Burial on Monday after 12 noon Requiem Mass at Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Patrick Fulham of Laurel Court, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick.

Husband of the late Carmel. Deeply regretted by daughter Katrina, sons James, Mark, Nathan and Barry, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm on Sunday (March 18) followed by removal at 6.30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at home in her 103rd year) of Mabel Hayes (O' TOOLE) (née Cutting) of Radharc-An-Duna, Dooradoyle Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John (Ballycahill, Hospital) and Eamonn O’ Toole. Dearly loved mother of Josephine, Catherine, Michael, Angie, Marie, Theresa, Shelagh, Deirdre and the recently deceased Danny.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Monday (March 19) at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery, Extension.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Rosary Hill Nursing Home, Castleconnell) of Margaret Moloney of Broad Street, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Patsy and Carmel, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 5pm with removal to St. John’s Cathedral at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 21) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Bernadette (Bernie) Moynihan (née McGrath) of Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick. Formerly of Bruree.

Beloved wife of Joe and dearly loved mother of Marian, Sean and Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Denis, daughters-in-law Marie and Rachael, grandchildren Elaine, Ciaran, Diarmuid, Emily, Isabelle, Danielle, Rebecca, Jessica, Ciara and Zoe, sisters Celia, Phyllis, Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday (March 19) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by Removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mae Sheehy (née Dore) of Cooleygorman, Broadford, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband William, brothers Davy, John, Michael and sisters Nora, Joan and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Saturday (March 17) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brian Thompson of Shannon Grove, Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Hyde Road, Prospect.

Husband of the late Marie. Deeply regretted by daughters Marie, Erika, Grandchildren Jordan, Brian, James, Cian, Dylan and Andrew, brothers Michael and Ger, sisters Maria and Jean, son-in-law Andrew, nieces and nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday (March 18) at his home from 4pm to 8pm with remains arriving at St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday.

Cremation afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ard Na Ri Nursing Home, Bruff) of Tony Barry of The Bridge House, Grange, Kimallock.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia (Addie), sons Michael and Gerald, daughters Karen and Niamh, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, this Sunday from 5pm with removal to John the Baptist Church, Fedamore, at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Knockainey Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Damian Geoghegan of Cliona Park, Moyross & late of St. Mary's Park, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Christine, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday from 4pm, followed by Removal at 5:30pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Joan Irwin (née O'Meara) of Cullane Middle, Ballylanders, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her husband John, peacefully. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Katie Martin, sons Patrick, Mossie, Sean and Davie, brother Terry, grand-children, great-grand-children, son-in-law Seamus, daughters-in-law Joan and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter Katie's home in Cullane this Friday between 4pm and 8pm. Reception to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of David Mansbridge of The Laurels, Dooradoyle Formerly of Harrowgate, Yorkshire, UK.

Beloved husband of Mary (née O’Hanlon, Heirhill, Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry) and dearest father of Emma, Laura and Brian. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, aunt Rene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (March 18) from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen.

Funeral Service on Monday (March 19) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only ~ donations if desired to www.bonemarrowtrust.ie

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of James McQueenie of Shannon Banks, Corbally. Formerly of Glasgow, Scotland.

Beloved husband of Sheila, dearest father of Sheelagh, Edel, Roisín, Sinead and the late Orla and adored grandad to Marc, Ava, Robert, Heather, Sarah and James. Deeply regretted by his sister Geraldine, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, March 18, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally Road.

Funeral on Monday, March 19, following 11am Mass to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Pulmonary Fibrosis c/o www.ilfa.ie

The death has occurred (peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital) of Timothy Nihill of Ballyvalode, Oola.

Husband of the late Margaret and father of the late David.

Deeply regretted by his son Richard, daughter Bridget Rainsford, (Murroe), brothers Michael and Joe, sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Doon Friday from 5pm this Friday with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart Oola.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (St. Patrick’s Day) at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Hospital cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Dolores O’Donoghue (née Ronan) of Castlemungret, Limerick. Formerly of Patrickswell.

Sister of the late Gerard, Seán, Bridie, Tommy, Patrick and Helen. Survived by husband Seán, son John, daughter Sharon (O'Brien), daughtrer-in-law Rosetti, son-in-law Daniel, adoring grandchild Evan, sisters-in-law, brithers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home in Castlemungret on Saturday between 4pm and 7pm, arriving on Sunday at St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret for Requiem Mass at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

Please note: Car parking available at Mungret Village and Mungret Church.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Catherine (Kathy) O’Sullivan formerly of The Post Office, The Square, Dromcollogher.

Predeceased by her brothers: Andrew, Eamonn and Tommy and her sister, Nell.

Sadly missed by her brothers: John and Joe, sisters: Mary and Margaret, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher from 6.30pm this Friday with removal at 8.30pm to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (St. Patrick’s Day) at 11am with funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Anne Lenihan, Lios Dara & formerly of Lisnafulla, Broadford, peacefully after a long illness at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by her brothers Paddy and Donie, sisters Rita Kennedy and Mary Gildea, brothers-in-law Frank and Leo, sister-in-law Nell, nephews, nieces (especially Joan and Eilis), grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Friday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Carol McKie (née Culhane), Murroe, Co. Limerick, formerly of Norwood Park, late of LIT, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Peggy and Noel Culhane. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Alison, Ian and Fiona. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Evan, Cara, Adah, Leo and Ben, brother Aidan, sister-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Una Moynihan (née Hardaker), Talbot Avenue, Prospect, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Jim. Very deeply regretted by her sons Jim, Fred, Raymond & David, daughters Geraldine, Marie, Rita, Janet, Kay & Una, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family circle & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (March 18) from 4pm folllowed by removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Monday (March 19) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rosemary Ann O'Mahony, Drummod, Bodyke, Clare, late of Torrevieja, Spain, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Much loved mother of Karl, Patrick & Bridget. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Noreen & Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Brenda (Eaton), extended family circle & friends both in Spain, England & Ireland.

Removal to Shannon Crematorium, on Sunday (March 18) for 3pm Cremation Service. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Hospice. No Mass cards please.

The death has occurred of Iris Greene, M.B, CH.B, B.A.O, F.R.C.O.G, Limerick and Kilmuckridge, Wexford and late of the Holy Rosary Sisters, Retired Obstetrician Gynaecologist, peacefully.

Daughter of the late Bryan and Anne Greene, ‘Eaglemount’, O’ Connell Avenue, Limerick. Beloved sister of Bryan and the late Eamonn, Maeve and Joan. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Anne, nieces and nephews and her many friends and relatives . May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass this Friday (March 16) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. Family flowers only.