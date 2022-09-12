'I'm not going to go full on Martha Stewart, but a de-clutter is the cheapest make-over going'

Hello and welcome back.

I am back to share my reflections with you and tell you what's been happening in the world of kitchens and interior design. I am passionate about all things interiors and hope this column reaches those who share my interest in making your home a better place to live.

It is back to school time, the evenings are getting colder and darker and we have all seen the Halloween decor fill the shelves at the shops. The change in the season means that we will all be spending more time indoors but we all want homes that bring us joy, that inspire us and are authentic to us.

More to the point, we all need homes that serve us. Halloween decor should not serve us much longer than it needs to. Our homes are our refuge and good design depends just as much on what you take out as what you put in. That said, I will fully enjoy all the delights the autumn will bring.

I'm not going to go full on Martha Stewart on you but I will say this; a de clutter is the cheapest make-over you will find out there.

A good declutter is what I'm advising this September and I'm giving this advise for no other reason than it's just good for you. A dentist will tell you to floss and I will tell you to donate your unwanted furniture and all household excess.

I can't tell you the number of client's who tell me they don't have enough space and it's often true. However , more often it's a case of a good de clutter for what ails you.

It's the one thing that we will never have enough of apparently; space.

To overcome this challenge and lack of space, you must first ask yourself; is it that you don't have enough space or is it that you have too many cowboy boots ? Are you struggling to find space in the kitchen cupboards or is the cupboard struggling to keep the many large china dinner sets given to you by your mother?

Okay, that's enough of the fun and games, the truth is I am here to talk about ways to improve your home.

Apart from de-cluttering, choosing furniture that supports your home is vital especially in rooms like your dining space and sitting room. These high traffic spaces set the tone of your home because they are where people gather but they are the rooms that often have the most clutter.

Clutter happens over time and by clutter I am not only speaking of books or piles of dishes. You've lived with the wrong size furniture for so long that you don't even see it as an issue anymore but this is the number one clutter problem to name and one I face regularly. The kitchen contains a table that is too big and with too many chairs for the size of the room. The bedroom does not need another chest of drawers, just a better layout and thoughtful organization.

Time to get rid of the furniture that does not support you anymore and reclaim the space that you already have.

Built in furniture is a very effective way to elevate your interior design while also gaining storage. I love a good media unit and anything that brings in a more streamlined flow to a home. However it must serve you and it must elevate your interior design for it to work.

Mounting your television to the wall and creating a feature by adding slatted wall paneling brings a sitting room into focus. Finish it with some cabinets and drawers and voila you have tidied and brought definition and intention to a shared space.

