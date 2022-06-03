Housing body announces completion of new apartment complex in Limerick

FOCUS Housing Association and announced the completion of 16 new apartments in Limerick city, which will deliver sustainable and secure housing for individuals and families currently on the social housing waiting list.

The development, which will provide 12 two-bed and four one-bed apartments, has been delivered by Focus Housing Association with the financial support of Limerick City and County Council, the Department of Housing, Planning, Local Government and Heritage and the Housing Finance Agency.

The multi-storey complex is located in Rhebogue, close to the Parkway Shopping Centre.

Jan Mingle, Director of Property at Focus Ireland, has welcomed the completion of the works. “We are delighted to get this ambitious project over the line and look forward to working with Limerick City and County Council to provide the basic security of a home to those on Limerick’s housing waiting lists,” she said.

"We are committed to delivering quality housing across the country and this current homelessness trend reinforces the need to quickly get housing schemes, such as the one we are delivering in Limerick City, on stream,” added Jan.

Sarah Newell, Senior Executive Officer in the local authority's Housing Unit, said: “It was very much a team effort working with Focus Housing to deliver this project and support the provision of much needed one and two-bed homes in this part of the city. This is one of a number of projects we are working on with Focus Housing and we are looking forward to continuing that partnership to deliver on Limerick's 'Housing for All' targets over the next five years.”

Commenting on the homelessness situation in Limerick, Gavin Donaldson, Head of Development in the region for Focus Ireland, said: “The number of adults experiencing homelessness in Limerick, is unfortunately on the rise, as we emerge post-Covid, with adult homelessness 27.5% higher in April 2022, compared to April 2021."

According to Focus Ireland, family homelessness in the Mid-West region, which includes Limerick and Clare, has doubled from 28 families in April 2021 to 57 families in April 2022.

“Working with local authorities, the Department of Housing, the Housing Finance Agency, and other stakeholders so that we can quickly ramp up our delivery of good quality, sustainable homes is how we can ultimately see an end to homelessness. Focus Housing Association currently manages just over 1,100 homes across the country, and we want to double that by 2025," added Mr Donaldson.