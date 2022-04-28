Limerick Property Watch: Wonderful in Westbury

THIS home has been beautifully maintained over the years and is an exceptional four bedroom detached home situated on a corner site in this popular and established residential area.
On entering the property you will note the bright, tastefully presented family accommodation.
The ground floor comprises of an inviting bright hallway with under stairs storage and WC, living room, dining and family room to the rear, spacious kitchen with sliding doors to the rear garden; utility room, office/ kids room.
Upstairs, there are four large double bedrooms, en-suite and a main bathroom. Outside you have double gate rear entrance ideal for private parking and two large garages.
The location boasts plentiful amenities on the doorstep including creches, primary and secondary schools, Westbury shopping centre, Tesco and Lidl, cafes, sports, recreational facilities, bus routes and only 2.5 km from Limerick city centre.
This is a lovingly maintained family home with the benefit of a convenient sought-after location which would easily meet the needs of any growing family.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 13 Thornbrook, Westbury
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €410,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511
